In July 2026, Dubai officially launched the Dubai Digital Twin platform — an accurate virtual copy of the emirate, containing data on infrastructure, landmarks, buildings and residential units. The data is continuously updated, ensuring its accuracy, reliability and integrity. The platform currently includes 3D models of more than 195,000 buildings.

This is not just a visualisation, but a tool that enables effective planning, from urban infrastructure to rainfall modelling, before decisions are made that affect millions of people. The digital twin helps prepare for future changes and improve the quality of life in the city.

But this digital transformation has a blind spot. While the city gets a digital copy, the old logic still applies inside buildings: GPS signals do not pass through walls. Satellite navigation, which we are all used to, loses accuracy in enclosed spaces — the signal weakens due to concrete and floors.

Demand for indoor navigation is growing. More and more industries, from shopping malls and airports to universities, need solutions that connect a building's digital model with the real movement of people. Without special technologies, a person in a large building simply gets lost.

How to make a building's digital model work for people

At the intersection of a building's digital twin and the real problems people face, Indoors Navigation, a Russian developer of a unified information environment for managing buildings and assets, is at work. The company creates a geographic information system (GIS) based on an object's digital twin and geolocation services that operate both outdoors and indoors.

At the core of the product is the Indoors Navigation Platform (INP), a unified environment that combines several functions at once.

The platform allows users to create custom maps, from a single floor to an entire building. Based on these maps, the system builds routes and tracks the movement of people and physical assets both indoors and outdoors. But its functionality does not stop there.

Indoors Navigation's products have been certified under the Made in Russia national programme. This confirms that they meet the high standards of quality and reliability required for export-oriented products.