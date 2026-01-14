GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

India-backed joint venture discovers onshore oil in Abu Dhabi

Indian Oil–BPRL venture finds light crude in two reservoirs as exploration ramps up

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Indian Oil JV discovers oil in Abu Dhabi exploration block
Indian Oil JV discovers oil in Abu Dhabi exploration block

Dubai: India’s oil companies have made an onshore oil discovery in Abu Dhabi, marking a new overseas upstream milestone.

The discovery was made by Urja Bharat PTE Ltd (UBPL), a 50:50 joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat PetroResources Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said in a statement posted on X.

Puri said light crude oil was discovered in both the Shilaif play (XN 76) and the Habshan reservoir (XN 79 02S). He described the find as an important step in Indian Oil’s expanding global upstream operations.

“We look forward to advancing and unlocking further hydrocarbon potential in the concession,” Puri said, without disclosing estimates of reserves or a production timeline.

Technical win

The minister said the discovery reflects the technical capabilities of Indian energy companies and supports India’s broader strategy of strengthening energy security through international partnerships.

He also linked the development to India’s goal of increasing energy self-sufficiency, calling it a milestone in the country’s overseas exploration efforts.

Separately, Puri said India is accelerating domestic exploration as part of a wider push to expand oil and gas output.

He said seven sedimentary basins across the country are currently under study using advanced technologies to assess hydrocarbon potential.

Puri said the government has launched Mission Anveshan, one of the largest seismic mapping programmes in India’s history, targeting 20,000 ground-line kilometres of seismic surveys. More than 8,000 kilometres have already been completed, he said.

Offshore area

He added that around 1 million square kilometres of offshore area have been opened for exploration, while 99 per cent of previously restricted “no-go” areas have been cleared.

The minister said oil and gas blocks offered under India’s Open Acreage Licensing Programme have drawn interest from both domestic and international energy companies. He said the upcoming OALP Round X is expected to set new benchmarks for participation and investment.

Puri said 25 blocks have been identified under OALP-X, while 154 exploration blocks are currently active across the country. He added that 14 new oil and gas discoveries have been made in India under the programme.

- With inputs from Agencies

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
indiaAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

All you need to know: Vande Bharat Sleeper—premium fares, confirmed berths, total comfort

Vande Bharat Sleeper: Airline‑style fares, no waitlists

4m read
The victims (from left): Ashaz, Ammaar, Azzaam, Ayyash and Bushra (in the inset). For the first time, two eyewitnesses have shared the horror of witnessing the tragic accident.

Eyewitnesses recall Abu Dhabi car crash that killed 5

5m read
The victims (from left): Ashaz, Ammaar, Azzaam, Ayyash and Bushra (in the inset). For the first time since the tragic crash that killed them, a family member has opened up about how the accident happened.

How UAE crash that killed 4 brothers and maid happened

4m read
Still bearing injuries to his limbs from the accident, Abdul Latheef sat in a wheelchair with quiet dignity and accepted condolences and prayers.

Dubai officials condole father who lost 4 sons in crash

3m read