India-backed joint venture discovers onshore oil in Abu Dhabi

“We look forward to advancing and unlocking further hydrocarbon potential in the concession,” Puri said, without disclosing estimates of reserves or a production timeline.

Puri said light crude oil was discovered in both the Shilaif play (XN 76) and the Habshan reservoir (XN 79 02S). He described the find as an important step in Indian Oil’s expanding global upstream operations.

The discovery was made by Urja Bharat PTE Ltd (UBPL), a 50:50 joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat PetroResources Ltd, a subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said in a statement posted on X.

Puri said 25 blocks have been identified under OALP-X, while 154 exploration blocks are currently active across the country. He added that 14 new oil and gas discoveries have been made in India under the programme.

The minister said oil and gas blocks offered under India’s Open Acreage Licensing Programme have drawn interest from both domestic and international energy companies. He said the upcoming OALP Round X is expected to set new benchmarks for participation and investment.

He added that around 1 million square kilometres of offshore area have been opened for exploration, while 99 per cent of previously restricted “no-go” areas have been cleared.

Puri said the government has launched Mission Anveshan, one of the largest seismic mapping programmes in India’s history, targeting 20,000 ground-line kilometres of seismic surveys. More than 8,000 kilometres have already been completed, he said.

He said seven sedimentary basins across the country are currently under study using advanced technologies to assess hydrocarbon potential.

