The viral humanoid introduced robot Moza in a wedding-themed post on social media
Dubai: Dubai's most famous robot has done what everyone eventually does after a big year in the public eye. He settled down.
The invitations were never sent, the venue is unclear, and the bride is a Unitree G1. Congratulations all the same.
Somewhere between the summer travel posts and the back-to-school scene, Dubai's most famous robot got married. There was a bride in a black abaya with gold trim. There were men in kandura standing either side of her. There was a caption thanking everyone who came and shared the joy of the day, the sort of thing you would scroll past without a second thought if the groom were not a Unitree G1 humanoid.
Bu Sunaidah, it turns out, has a wife. Her name is Moza. She is also a robot.
Bu Sunaidah, the humanoid that has become a fixture at UAE public events over the past year, shared images from what appears to be a ceremony, complete with a robot in a black abaya trimmed in gold standing between two men in kandura.
The caption, posted in Arabic with an English translation, opens with praise to God before announcing that it had that day married the most beautiful robot, named Moza, and thanking family and friends who shared the occasion.
None of which is a marriage in any legal or religious sense. It is a piece of content, made by the company that operates the robot, and it is doing exactly what it was designed to do.
The post has drawn more than 41,000 likes, over 2,300 comments and around 109,000 shares in three days, which puts it among Bu Sunaidah's biggest moments.
The comments are a familiar split. Plenty of people found it funny. Others did not, for reasons that will be recognisable to anyone who followed the robot's last viral moment.
The robot is a Unitree G1, a commercially available humanoid built for research, education and interactive demonstrations, which has acquired a regional nickname and an Instagram following through videos showcasing Emirati culture, traditions and public events.
It was developed by SS Lootah Group, and its head Yousif Lootah has appeared alongside it.
National fame arrived after it appeared alongside Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum near Emirates Towers, and it has since become a regular at high-profile gatherings, including the Make it in the Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi in June.
Bu Sunaidah has already tested the line once this year.
In June, footage of the robot apparently joining worshippers for Eid prayer at a Dubai mosque went viral, splitting opinion between those who saw a charming meeting of technology and tradition and those who questioned whether a machine belongs in worship at all.
Some users went further, asking whether robots might one day replace imams, a concern given weight by an earlier video showing the robot performing the adhan that drew more than 1.3 million views.
A wedding sits in similar territory. Marriage in the UAE is a legal contract and, for Muslims, a religious one, and staging a ceremony as content invites the same questions the prayer video did. The account has not addressed that, and the post carries no disclaimer.
This is not the first robot wedding to go round in Dubai, whatever the comments suggest.
Last year, Iraqi tech influencer Ali Assem staged a mock marriage to ChatGPT near the Burj Khalifa, complete with a robot bride in a white gown, robot guests, a cake and a mock contract, and described it as the first marriage with no arguments. Reactions to that were divided too.
In 2018, an Emirati couple formalised their actual marriage contract through a robot at the Service 1 Centre in Emirates Towers, with the proceedings conducted by video conference between the families and a Dubai Court judge. That was a real wedding using new technology.