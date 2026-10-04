Ajay Devgn calls flydubai captain Smit Machchhar 'a hero in every sense'

Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan praise the pilot injured on flight FZ1073
Dubai: Ajay Devgn is the latest Bollywood star to praise flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was injured during a mid-air security incident on a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
The actor took to X on Saturday to commend the captain and wish him a quick recovery.
"There are heroes, and then there are those who show us what true courage looks like. Captain Smit Machchhar, you are a hero in every sense of the word. Wishing you strength and a speedy recovery," Devgn wrote.
He joins a growing list of film stars who have spoken out since the incident aboard flight FZ1073 earlier this week.
Shah Rukh Khan praised the captain for putting the safety of others before his own.
"Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It's not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one's safety on the line… but you did just that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a Captain entails. A true display of courage and duty. Wishing you a speedy recovery, the country is proud of you…" Khan wrote on X.
On Friday night, Salman Khan posted his own message, partly in Hindi.
"Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain. Will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar," he wrote. (You've done a fantastic job, pilot-ji, we all salute you.)
Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a photo of the captain alongside a longer tribute.
"It takes another grain of courage to be fighting for your own life but in that split second, put the lives of all others before yours. And that's what captain Smit Machchhar did in the face of the toughest times. And for that, the entire country & humankind is behind you! Thank you for your selfless, courageous and brave heart, you are an inspiration for the generations to come," Johar wrote.
Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh both praised the captain's bravery. Paresh Rawal, R Madhavan, Vijay Deverakonda and Ravi Kishan also wished him a speedy recovery.
Flight FZ1073 was carrying 174 people from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when Captain Machchhar was seriously injured in an alleged attack by the co-pilot inside the cockpit.
Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door. Crew members and passengers then stepped in to bring the situation under control. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.
The UAE has described the co-pilot's actions as an attempted "terrorist act".
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has praised Captain Machchhar, the flight crew and the passengers who helped. On Friday, the authority said he had safely returned to the UAE, was in good condition and was receiving medical treatment.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has visited the captain and praised his courage. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to him by video call. Machchhar has spoken about the incident since, telling Gulf News that he "couldn't let everybody else die."
A team that includes members of the Public Prosecution was formed on the orders of the UAE Attorney-General to investigate the incident.
Authorities are coordinating with regional and international agencies, while keeping details of the inquiry confidential.