Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi team up for Mani Ratnam’s Inji Vellam
Dubai: The first song from Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, has been released, with the actress’s striking transformation emerging as one of its biggest talking points.
Titled Aachi Aachi, the song features Sai Pallavi in a short-haired look, portraying a pregnant woman. Her appearance and energetic dance moves have caught fans' attention, with many sharing their reactions on social media.
Composed by AR Rahman, the track celebrates motherhood and offers a glimpse of Sai Pallavi’s character. However, the filmmakers have yet to reveal details about the role or the film’s storyline.
Written by Ilango Krishnan, Aachi Aachi is sung by Vaishali Samant and Sharanya Srinivas. The song blends Tamil and Malayalam lyrical elements, adding to its musical appeal.
Sai Pallavi’s short hairstyle has drawn particular attention, with viewers praising her fresh look and the way she carries the character. The song has also renewed excitement around the collaboration between Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman, whose musical partnership has produced several memorable film soundtracks.
Inji Vellam brings together Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi for their first on-screen collaboration. A major portion of the film has been shot in Kolkata, but the production team has kept the plot and character details under wraps.
The project also reunites Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman, continuing a long-standing creative association that has been an important part of Indian cinema.
Avik Mukhopadhyay is the cinematographer, while Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. The film is produced by Subaskaran, Mani Ratnam and Siva Ananth under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.
Inji Vellam is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on January 29, 2027. With its first song now unveiled, audiences have received an early glimpse of the film’s music and Sai Pallavi’s transformation, while further details about the romantic drama are still awaited.