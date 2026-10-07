The Bollywood star performs at Etihad Arena on January 22 and 23, with tickets from Dh100
Dubai: If you missed Salman Khan's brief appearance at Beautyworld Middle East in Dubai this week, you'll get another chance to see him in the UAE early next year.
The Bollywood star is among the confirmed performers at the 27th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards, which return to Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in January.
Here's everything you need to know about the dates, tickets and how to watch.
IIFA 2027 will take place over two days, on Friday, January 22 and Saturday, January 23, 2027, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
It's the fourth time Abu Dhabi has hosted the awards. The emirate hosted IIFA in 2022, 2023 and 2024, before the event moved to Jaipur in 2025 for its 25th anniversary.
Start times for each night have not been announced yet.
Salman Khan has performed at IIFA many times and hosted the 2022 ceremony in Abu Dhabi alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.
"IIFA and I go back a long, long way," he said when his return was announced. "IIFA 2027 is going to be another big one, and I am happy to be a part of it."
He added that performing in Abu Dhabi "always feels different".
Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan will host the main IIFA Awards, while Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal will host the IIFA Digital Awards on January 22. It will be Tripathi's first time hosting an awards show. Maniesh Paul is also returning as a host.
Alongside Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are confirmed as performers.
Tickets are on sale now through Etihad Arena's official booking platform. There are four categories:
Bronze: Dh100
Silver: Dh200
Gold: Dh400
Diamond: Dh600
According to the ticket page, some events during the IIFA weekend are invitation-only, so check which events your ticket covers before booking.
When: Friday, January 22 and Saturday, January 23, 2027
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Price: From Dh100 (Bronze) to Dh600 (Diamond)
For the first time, the IIFA Awards will be livestreamed worldwide on YouTube. Coverage will include the awards show, celebrity conversations and behind-the-scenes content.
Zee Entertainment is also returning as IIFA's official broadcast partner, for the third year in a row.
Etihad Arena is on Yas Bay, on Yas Island, roughly an hour's drive from central Dubai depending on traffic. There is parking at the venue, but it's likely to fill up quickly on show nights, so give yourself extra time.