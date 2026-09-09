First on-screen collaboration between veteran actor Urvashi and Joju George
Dubai: The trailer for ‘Aasha’, marking the first on-screen collaboration between veteran actor Urvashi and Joju George, has been released, offering a glimpse into an intense, suspense-filled drama.
The trailer centres on an unexpected accident and the chain of events that follow, with Urvashi and Joju George at the heart of the unfolding conflict. Aishwarya Lekshmi plays Urvashi’s daughter, while Vijayaraghavan also features in a key role
The fast-paced trailer builds an atmosphere of mystery and tension, adding to the anticipation generated by the film’s earlier title look and first-look posters. Urvashi’s character transformation has particularly caught attention.
‘Aasha’ will be released in five languages and also features Ramesh Girija, known for his role in ‘Pani’.
Vinayaka Ajith produces the film under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films, which has backed films including ‘Ponman’ and ‘Gaganachari’.
Debutant Safar Sanal directs the film. The screenplay and dialogues are jointly written by Joju George, Ramesh Girija and Sanal.
Madhu Neelakandan is the cinematographer, while Shan Muhammed handles editing. Govind Vasanth has composed the music.