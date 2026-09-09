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Urvashi, Joju George face off in gripping ‘Aasha’ trailer

First on-screen collaboration between veteran actor Urvashi and Joju George

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Urvashi, Joju George face off in gripping ‘Aasha’ trailer

Dubai: The trailer for ‘Aasha’, marking the first on-screen collaboration between veteran actor Urvashi and Joju George, has been released, offering a glimpse into an intense, suspense-filled drama.

The trailer centres on an unexpected accident and the chain of events that follow, with Urvashi and Joju George at the heart of the unfolding conflict. Aishwarya Lekshmi plays Urvashi’s daughter, while Vijayaraghavan also features in a key role

The fast-paced trailer builds an atmosphere of mystery and tension, adding to the anticipation generated by the film’s earlier title look and first-look posters. Urvashi’s character transformation has particularly caught attention.

‘Aasha’ will be released in five languages and also features Ramesh Girija, known for his role in ‘Pani’.

Vinayaka Ajith produces the film under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films, which has backed films including ‘Ponman’ and ‘Gaganachari’.

Debutant Safar Sanal directs the film. The screenplay and dialogues are jointly written by Joju George, Ramesh Girija and Sanal.

Madhu Neelakandan is the cinematographer, while Shan Muhammed handles editing. Govind Vasanth has composed the music.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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