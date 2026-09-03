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From salsa nights to kids’ pizza workshops: Top weekend experiences across Dubai

Your weekend just became a mood

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
4 MIN READ
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From salsa nights to kids’ pizza workshops: Top weekend experiences across Dubai

Weekends call for relaxation and reconnection, whether that’s with friends and family or with yourself. So give yourself some time to engage with friends over a nice meal – brunches make for good meets – hang out with the kiddos (or enlist them in a cooking class) or just head over to the spa and try out a treatment or two. Because this is your time.

 

Beat the Heat

Interactive games, kids’ workshops, entertainment, complimentary treats and retailer giveaways are all available for tots while mums and dads discover Al Ghurair Centre.

Price: Spend over Dh45 and you’ll get admission to the activation

When: Until Sep 13

Where: Main Atrium, Al Ghurair Centre

Experience a kaleidoscope of activity

From chit chat about nothing to new discoveries that will make you sing, check out Ripe Market – indoors in City Walk. Every weekend, the bazaar draws homegrown brands for everything from  food to hair oil and clothes.  

Price: Free

When: Every Sat and Sun, 10am-10pm

Where: Indoor Courtyard, City Walk⁠

Enjoy pizza making at Boardwalk

A little bit of chaos and a tonne of delicious fun – that’s what the promise is when you enrol your chef-to-be into Boardwalk’s pizza making workshop. They will be given a homemade base to which they can add toppings such as chicken chorizo, veal ham, mushrooms, peppers, cherry tomatoes, and mozzarella. Once they’ve got it all plated up, the culinary team will get it cooked in a wood-fired pizza oven. The result – bites of unforgettable, cheesy goodness. There’s ice cream and soft beverages too for the pizza makers. Yum.

Price: Dh75

When: Daily

Where: Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort

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Get ready to salsa

If you’ve got the heels for it, head over to Lucky Voice and you can learn the footwork. The restaurant, known for its karaoke, is introducing free salsa and bachata lessons every Thursday (thank you Dubai-based Latin dance community Project Baila). You don’t need experience or a partner, just a smile and willing feet.

Price: Free

When: 7pm-9pm, Thursday

Where:  Grand Millennium Hotel

 MESTIZOS

Real conversations can be hard to come by, so take this chance to mingle. Every Sunday, you’ll get a chance to scoff down food that blends Mediterranean and Latin flavours in a sharing-style plate-up and free-flowing beverages. Eat, drink and definitely make merry.

Price: From Dh265

When: Sundays, 3pm-7pm

Where: ZEA Dubai, Level C, Emirates Financial Tower, DIFC, Dubai.

 ⁠

The movie you can’t look away from

For a political chapter where the winner is crowned by blood, where gory revenge is an appetiser and power beats blood bonds, watch Mirzapur The Movie. Taking the saga of Guddu, Bablu and, more importantly, the city of Mirzapur further, the film promises a gritty telling. (You’ve still got time to binge the OTT seasons – good luck on catching up.)

For our list of other movies and OTT watches over the weekend, click here.
When: Sep 4

Try a wellness retreat

Samana Spa at Meliá Desert Palm and Miracles have partnered up for two 90-minute experiences meant to turn you into a puddle of chill. The first is called Release & Restore. It’s a 45-min massage followed by 45 mins of Reiki healing. The second is a Wind-Down Ritual that will give you a 45-min of sleep massage and 45 mins of hypnotherapy.

Price: Dh980 for 90 mins

When: Ongoing

Where: Samana Spa

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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