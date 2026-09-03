From salsa nights to kids’ pizza workshops: Top weekend experiences across Dubai

Your weekend just became a mood
Weekends call for relaxation and reconnection, whether that’s with friends and family or with yourself. So give yourself some time to engage with friends over a nice meal – brunches make for good meets – hang out with the kiddos (or enlist them in a cooking class) or just head over to the spa and try out a treatment or two. Because this is your time.
Interactive games, kids’ workshops, entertainment, complimentary treats and retailer giveaways are all available for tots while mums and dads discover Al Ghurair Centre.
Price: Spend over Dh45 and you’ll get admission to the activation
When: Until Sep 13
Where: Main Atrium, Al Ghurair Centre
From chit chat about nothing to new discoveries that will make you sing, check out Ripe Market – indoors in City Walk. Every weekend, the bazaar draws homegrown brands for everything from food to hair oil and clothes.
Price: Free
When: Every Sat and Sun, 10am-10pm
Where: Indoor Courtyard, City Walk
A little bit of chaos and a tonne of delicious fun – that’s what the promise is when you enrol your chef-to-be into Boardwalk’s pizza making workshop. They will be given a homemade base to which they can add toppings such as chicken chorizo, veal ham, mushrooms, peppers, cherry tomatoes, and mozzarella. Once they’ve got it all plated up, the culinary team will get it cooked in a wood-fired pizza oven. The result – bites of unforgettable, cheesy goodness. There’s ice cream and soft beverages too for the pizza makers. Yum.
Price: Dh75
When: Daily
Where: Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort
If you’ve got the heels for it, head over to Lucky Voice and you can learn the footwork. The restaurant, known for its karaoke, is introducing free salsa and bachata lessons every Thursday (thank you Dubai-based Latin dance community Project Baila). You don’t need experience or a partner, just a smile and willing feet.
Price: Free
When: 7pm-9pm, Thursday
Where: Grand Millennium Hotel
Real conversations can be hard to come by, so take this chance to mingle. Every Sunday, you’ll get a chance to scoff down food that blends Mediterranean and Latin flavours in a sharing-style plate-up and free-flowing beverages. Eat, drink and definitely make merry.
Price: From Dh265
When: Sundays, 3pm-7pm
Where: ZEA Dubai, Level C, Emirates Financial Tower, DIFC, Dubai.
For a political chapter where the winner is crowned by blood, where gory revenge is an appetiser and power beats blood bonds, watch Mirzapur The Movie. Taking the saga of Guddu, Bablu and, more importantly, the city of Mirzapur further, the film promises a gritty telling. (You’ve still got time to binge the OTT seasons – good luck on catching up.)
For our list of other movies and OTT watches over the weekend, click here.
When: Sep 4
Samana Spa at Meliá Desert Palm and Miracles have partnered up for two 90-minute experiences meant to turn you into a puddle of chill. The first is called Release & Restore. It’s a 45-min massage followed by 45 mins of Reiki healing. The second is a Wind-Down Ritual that will give you a 45-min of sleep massage and 45 mins of hypnotherapy.
Price: Dh980 for 90 mins
When: Ongoing
Where: Samana Spa
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