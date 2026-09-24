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Katy Perry to headline New Year's Eve gala in Dubai

Fireworks, fine dining and Katy Perry light up Dubai’s New Year’s Eve

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Katy Perry will perform in Dubai this NYE
Katy Perry will perform in Dubai this NYE

Dubai: Katy Perry is set to headline Atlantis, The Palm’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner on December 31, bringing her global pop hits to Dubai for a star-studded countdown to 2027.

The Grammy-nominated singer will perform outdoors under the stars, with a setlist expected to include some of her biggest hits, including Firework, Roar, Dark Horse and Last Friday Night.

The performance will culminate in a midnight fireworks display stretching across the Dubai skyline, from Atlantis, The Palm to Atlantis The Royal.

Perry, who made her Capitol Records debut with One of the Boys in 2008, has amassed 115 billion streams worldwide, with sales of more than 70 million adjusted albums and 143 million tracks.

She is also the first artist in RIAA history to achieve three Diamond-certified singles for Firework, Dark Horse and Roar.

Kym Barter, Managing Director of Atlantis Dubai, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Katy Perry as the headline performer for this year’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Atlantis, The Palm. As one of the world’s most recognisable and celebrated music artists, her presence continues our tradition of bringing extraordinary global talent to Atlantis Dubai for one of the year's most anticipated celebrations.”

The black-tie gala will begin at 6pm, with guests offered canapés, welcome drinks and roaming entertainment before moving to the outdoor gala setting.

A 30-piece live band will perform through the evening, alongside a buffet featuring lobster, caviar, sushi, live cooking stations, desserts and petit fours.

For families, the Asateer Tent will be transformed into a children’s party zone featuring a giant slide, bouncy castle, outdoor cinema, games, arts and crafts and other activities.

How much does the Katy Perry New Year’s Eve gala cost?

Premium Seating

  • From Dh8,500 for guests aged 14 and above

  • From Dh6,500 for children aged 4 to 13

  • Free for children under 3

Rouge Circle

Located close to the stage for prime views.

  • From Dh10,500 for guests aged 14 and above

  • From Dh7,500 for children aged 4 to 13

  • Free for children under 3

Golden Circle

This premium category includes private seating in front of the stage, unlimited premium Champagne, a caviar box with personalised truffle service, and upgraded wines and spirits.

  • From Dh14,500 for guests aged 14 and above

  • From Dh8,500 for children aged 0 to 13

VIP Sky Suites

For those looking to go all out, the Sky Suites come with private butler service, catering from the resort’s restaurants, access to the gala buffet and premium Champagne.

  • Aurora: From Dh250,000 for up to 10 guests

  • Celestial: From Dh400,000 for up to 10 guests

The gala takes place on Thursday, December 31, 2026, at Atlantis, The Palm.

You can get tickets from Platinumlist here.

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