Katy Perry condemns White House's use of Firework: 'A complete violation of everything my song stands for'

Perry isn't the first artist to publicly push back on how the Trump administration has used their music in official government content. Ariana Grande objected after her song "Bye" appeared in a White House video, writing that her music shouldn't be linked to what she called "this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense." Sabrina Carpenter responded similarly after "Juno" was used to soundtrack footage of arrests, telling the administration directly not to involve her or her music in what she described as "your inhumane agenda." Olivia Rodrigo and the Rolling Stones have also objected to unauthorised use of their work in official content.