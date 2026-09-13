For a fun - and educational - break, these are your options
UAE schools have declared their half-term dates, Monday, October 12, to Friday, October 16, 2026. Altogether we are looking at a five-day ‘rest’ and ‘reset’ period, where the kids will be away from classes. Have you begun to plan the edutainment yet? If you feel bogged down by the deets but would still like the kiddos to have fun and meet new people, here’s a look at some cool camps that will keep them well occupied.
Have you done the voices yet? The deep tenor for the hero, the slightly nasal one for the villain? If so, you’ve already prepped your child to do well at this mid-term camp. Each day of the camp, the kids (4-7 years of age) will explore a new book through drama and role playing, and in doing so learn how to think, speak, and work creatively. The books they’ll be going through include Strictly No Elephants by Lisa Mantchev; Can I Join Your Club? by John Kelly; I Walk with Vanessa by Kerascoët; and The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson.
There are two other camps too - one for junior actors aged 8 to 11 and another for young performers aged 12 to14. The former will learn about drama through sessions on Alcatraz Versus the Evil Librarians by Brandon Sanderson while the latter explores the world of Harry Potter.
Best for: Kids with stage presence and those who would like to earn some
Price: Dh1,315
When: Oct 12-16, five 3-hour classes, 9am-noon
Where: The Courtyard Building, Al Quoz 1
Learning through time travel – or at least that’s what’ll seem like to your littles (four to 10 year olds) when they enrol in the Time Trek Camp this year. From digging up dino fossils to experimenting with pulleys all the way till robotics, scientific discoveries get a show and tell treatment at this experiential playhouse this mid-term. It’s curiosity they are feeding.
Best for: Those who love to ask why and wonder why not
Price: Morning: Dh350 (daily); Dh1,190 (weekly). Afternoon: Dh250 (daily); Dh890 (weekly). All Day: Dh450 (daily); Dh1,750 (weekly)
When: 9.30am-1.30pm (morning);2pm-5pm (afternoon); 9.30am-5pm (full day)
Where: 62 4 A St, Al Quoz, Dubai, UAE
Kid got extra energy? Good. It’s going to come in handy at this camp, where kids over four (at the Palm Jumeirah branch) and five (Dubai Mall) can jump on trampolines, play dodgeball and rush into the foam pit. At the Palm Jumeirah branch, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, they can pick off their enemies one by one on various arcade games. In the Dubai Mall branch, meanwhile, they can beat their nemesis on a wall climbing expedition. Get ready mom and pops, this is where lifelong rivalry is established.
Best for: For those who need a reminder that hanging out with friends is fun
Price: Dh230 (daily); Dh900 (weekly) at Palm Jumeirah Mall, inclusive of snack and lunch. Dh175 (daily); Dh660 (weekly) at Dubai Mall, lunch included.
When: Oct 13-17, 10am-2pm (Dubai Mall) and 9am-2pm (Palm Jumeirah Mall)
Where: Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah Mall