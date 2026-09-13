Have you done the voices yet? The deep tenor for the hero, the slightly nasal one for the villain? If so, you’ve already prepped your child to do well at this mid-term camp. Each day of the camp, the kids (4-7 years of age) will explore a new book through drama and role playing, and in doing so learn how to think, speak, and work creatively. The books they’ll be going through include Strictly No Elephants by Lisa Mantchev; Can I Join Your Club? by John Kelly; I Walk with Vanessa by Kerascoët; and The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson.