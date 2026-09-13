GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

UAE schools announce October half-term: Top mid-term camps to keep kids learning and active

For a fun - and educational - break, these are your options

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE schools announce October half-term: Top mid-term camps to keep kids learning and active
Unsplash

UAE schools have declared their half-term dates, Monday, October 12, to Friday, October 16, 2026. Altogether we are looking at a five-day ‘rest’ and ‘reset’ period, where the kids will be away from classes. Have you begun to plan the edutainment yet? If you feel bogged down by the deets but would still like the kiddos to have fun and meet new people, here’s a look at some cool camps that will keep them well occupied.   

 Courtyard Playhouse

Have you done the voices yet? The deep tenor for the hero, the slightly nasal one for the villain? If so, you’ve already prepped your child to do well at this mid-term camp. Each day of the camp, the kids (4-7 years of age) will explore a new book through drama and role playing, and in doing so learn how to think, speak, and work creatively. The books they’ll be going through include Strictly No Elephants by Lisa Mantchev;  Can I Join Your Club? by John Kelly;  I Walk with Vanessa by Kerascoët; and The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson.

There are two other camps too - one for junior actors aged 8 to 11 and another for young performers aged 12 to14. The former will learn about drama through sessions on Alcatraz Versus the Evil Librarians by Brandon Sanderson while the latter explores the world of Harry Potter.

Best for: Kids with stage presence and those who would like to earn some

Price: Dh1,315

When: Oct 12-16, five 3-hour classes, 9am-noon

Where:  The Courtyard Building, Al Quoz 1

OliOli

Learning through time travel – or at least that’s what’ll seem like to your littles (four to 10 year olds) when they enrol in the Time Trek Camp this year. From digging up dino fossils to experimenting with pulleys all the way till robotics, scientific discoveries get a show and tell treatment at this experiential playhouse this mid-term. It’s curiosity they are feeding.

Best for: Those who love to ask why and wonder why not

Price: Morning: Dh350 (daily); Dh1,190 (weekly). Afternoon: Dh250 (daily); Dh890 (weekly). All Day: Dh450 (daily); Dh1,750 (weekly)

When: 9.30am-1.30pm (morning);2pm-5pm (afternoon); 9.30am-5pm (full day)

Where: 62 4 A St, Al Quoz, Dubai, UAE

Trampo

Kid got extra energy? Good. It’s going to come in handy at this camp, where kids over four (at the Palm Jumeirah branch) and five (Dubai Mall) can  jump on trampolines, play dodgeball and rush into the foam pit. At the Palm Jumeirah branch, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, they can pick off their enemies one by one on various arcade games. In the Dubai Mall branch, meanwhile, they can beat their nemesis on a wall climbing expedition. Get ready mom and pops, this is where lifelong rivalry is established.

Best for: For those who need a reminder that hanging out with friends is fun

Price: Dh230 (daily); Dh900 (weekly) at Palm Jumeirah Mall, inclusive of snack and lunch. Dh175 (daily); Dh660 (weekly) at Dubai Mall, lunch included.  

When: Oct 13-17, 10am-2pm (Dubai Mall) and 9am-2pm (Palm Jumeirah Mall)

Where: Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah Mall

Related Topics:
Dubai school calendar

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The first set of customers enter the Apple Store at Dubai Mall to buy the new iPhone in 2025.

Dubai’s iPhone sale-day rush through the years

2m read
The transactions came as Dubai recorded about Dh1.2 billion in property deals across 339 transactions in early trading on Tuesday, at the start of September.

Palm Jumeirah villa sells for Dh260 million in Dubai

1m read
Etihad rail Dubai station nearing completion. Photo: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

One month to go for Dubai’s Etihad Rail station

4m read
Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

6 actually fun things to do in the UAE this weekend

4m read