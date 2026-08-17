Know your artist: From Ruby, El Esseily and Pousi to Sonu Nigam — 5 acts hitting the UAE to book soon

Egyptian comedian Mina Nader brings his crowd-driven brand of stand-up to Dubai Opera on 5 September, courtesy of Prime Partners Event Management. What sets his show apart is that it isn't scripted in the traditional sense, Nader builds the evening around audience interaction, spontaneous exchanges with the crowd, and real-life storytelling, which means the comedy takes shape in the room rather than following a fixed routine. The approach has served him well: with more than 16 years in comedy and over 500 sold-out shows across the Middle East, Europe, and Canada, he's become one of the leading names in Arabic stand-up. Whether it's your first time seeing him or you already know what to expect, the format guarantees the night plays out a little differently than the last.