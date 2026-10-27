Imran Khan gets relief as Bombay High Court puts ‘Leave India’ notice on hold until November 2: Reports

Imran Khan granted temporary relief from 'Leave India' order by Bombay High Court
Bollywood actor Imran Khan has secured temporary relief after the Bombay High Court put a 'Leave India' notice against him on hold until November 2, just a day before he was required to leave the country.
According to India Today and Hindustan Times, the Centre assured the court on Tuesday that no coercive action would be taken against the actor until the next hearing, scheduled for November 2.
Khan, best known for films including Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly and I Hate Luv Storys, had challenged a notice issued by Mumbai's Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on October 14, directing him to leave India by October 28.
The controversy stems from an October 10 protest near August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Khan, who is a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, was briefly detained by Mumbai Police. Authorities subsequently alleged that his involvement in the political demonstration violated immigration regulations.
However, the actor has denied participating in the protest.
"Imran was neither an organiser of nor a participant in the protest," his representatives said in a statement reported by The Economic Times, citing ANI.
His legal team maintained that he had merely gone to observe the gathering and was detained before reaching the protest site.
According to The Indian Express, Khan's petition challenged the notice as "unconstitutional", arguing that the authorities had failed to specify the immigration provisions he allegedly violated or give him an opportunity to explain his position.
During Tuesday's hearing, Khan's lawyer highlighted the urgency of the situation, telling the court, "but I have to leave tomorrow," Hindustan Times reported, citing Bar and Bench.
The Centre subsequently sought more time and assured the court that no action would be taken against him before the next hearing.
Khan, who has lived in India since he was approximately two years old and has held OCI status since 2006, has also received a separate show-cause notice asking why his OCI registration should not be cancelled.
For now, the actor can remain in India, but his legal battle is far from over. The High Court has yet to decide whether the departure notice itself is legally valid.