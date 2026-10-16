CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke urges Bollywood to back Imran Khan after deportation notice: 'Stand up for one of your own'

Imran did not arrive at August Kranti Maidan to lead a rally. According to his partner, actor Lekha Washington who posted on Instagram, a small group set off on foot around 5 pm on Saturday: Imran, Lekha, actor Zayn Marie, Imran’s mother Nuzhat, and a few others. Their aim was simple. Some of their friends had been picked up by police during demonstrations that day, and the group wanted to find out what had happened to them.