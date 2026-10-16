Imran Khan faces deportation notice with Bollywood comeback film yet to release: What happens next

The actor had attended the protests in August Krani Maidan on October 10
For most delayed films, the reasons are familiar: Reshoots, a lengthy edit or a release date that has yet to be finalised. Imran Khan’s long-awaited return as a leading man appears to be at a different stage. Filming wrapped more than a year ago, and the project moved into post-production. Its streaming partner, reportedly Netflix, has yet to announce a release date.
The film’s wait now comes amid a separate development in the actor’s life. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has reportedly directed Imran to leave India by October 28, alleging a violation of the Foreigners Act in connection with his participation in an October 10 protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan.
Demonstrators were calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down. Imran, who holds US citizenship and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, was detained by Mumbai Police at the protest. The notice followed a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, which was forwarded to the FRRO.
The notice does not, at the moment, change the film’s production status. Filming is complete, and a streaming release does not necessarily require its lead actor to be in a particular city. However, an eventual release would typically involve promotional activities, including interviews, press appearances and launch events, depending on the platform’s plans.
If Imran has to leave India, coordinating some of these activities could become more complicated. Any remaining work that requires his participation, along with meetings about future projects, could also need to be arranged around his circumstances.
For now, there has been no public announcement about a release date or any change to the film’s plans. It remains unclear if, or how, the latest development will affect its launch.
The project reunites Imran with Danish Aslam, who directed him in Break Ke Baad (2010). Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada are reportedly part of the cast.
Imran has been guarded about whether the film is a sequel. In earlier interviews, he described it as a story shaped by how the people behind Break Ke Baad have changed over the past 15 years, with their personal experiences informing the project. Aslam has since married, while Imran has spoken publicly about his divorce.
That reunion has added to the interest surrounding the film. It is set to mark a significant return for an actor who stepped away from leading roles for several years.
Imran first appeared on screen as a child in his uncle Aamir Khan’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). He became a familiar face among younger audiences with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008, followed by films including I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.
After Katti Batti (2015), opposite Kangana Ranaut, he gradually moved away from acting. He has since spoken about using that time to work through personal challenges, including his divorce from Avantika Malik, and focus on himself.
His return to the screen began to take shape this year with a cameo in Vir Das’s Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, produced by Aamir Khan Productions. He has also been making more public appearances, renewing interest in what his next chapter might look like.
Imran’s life in India extends beyond his professional commitments. He lives in Mumbai with his partner, Lekha Washington, who was also detained at the protest. He shares parenting responsibilities for his daughter, Imara, under a court order. He also owns the family bungalow on Pali Hill and a home in Karjat that he designed himself.
These personal ties form part of the wider context surrounding the FRRO notice, although the implications for his family arrangements and future plans remain unclear.
With the October 28 deadline approaching, attention will be on whether the notice is challenged or revised, and whether the film’s streaming partner announces a release date.
For now, the project remains a completed film without a publicly confirmed launch date. Imran’s return to leading roles has been anticipated for years, and the coming weeks may offer greater clarity on how the latest developments intersect with those plans.