Bromate is one of those chemical disinfection byproducts. It forms in drinking water when ozone reacts with naturally occurring bromide. So, it cleans stuff up. Except if you have too much of it, it poses health risks, including possible cancer and kidney damage. In India, the maximum permissible limit for bromate is 0.01 mg/L (10 micrograms per litre)

Well, a sample found that the declared sugar content was not equal to how much sugar was actually present in the item. Plus, there were ingredients such as Carmosine (synthetic red food dye), more than the allowed amount of Tartrazine (synthetic yellow food dye), and Sunset Yellow FCF (petroleum-derived orange food dye), which wasn’t supposed to be there at all.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.