E153 vegetable-carbon colouring was allegedly used to give biscuits a dark colour
Dubai: Egyptian food-control authorities have shut down an unlicensed biscuit factory in Qalyubia governorate after inspectors found expired ingredients and a black vegetable-carbon colouring, known as E153, that was reportedly being used in place of cocoa to give biscuits their dark colour, local media reported.
The factory, in the Kafr Shukr district north of Cairo, was uncovered during a campaign by the Qalyubia Supply Directorate, working with local supply and internal trade officials.
Authorities said the facility was producing biscuits, including products labelled as “Oreo”, as well as biscuits intended for use in ice cream manufacturing.
Inspectors seized about 1.8 tonnes of raw materials and finished products. The haul included a 100kg barrel of expired glucose, three boxes containing 30kg of expired Royal-branded butter, a plastic barrel containing black E153 vegetable-carbon colouring, 50 cartons of finished biscuits weighing 7kg each and 55 sacks containing 1,100kg of biscuits intended for reprocessing.
Reports on the inspection said the E153 colouring was being used as a cheaper substitute for cocoa to produce the biscuits’ dark appearance. Inspectors also found ingredients of unknown origin and materials for which the factory could not provide invoices or documentation establishing their source.
Authorities confiscated the products and raw materials and opened a legal case against those responsible for the factory. Qalyubia Governor Hossam Abdel Fattah ordered tighter inspections of food establishments and markets across the governorate, saying enforcement would continue against businesses that fail to comply with health and regulatory requirements.