Domestic farming, diversified imports and food reserves underpin UAE’s security strategy
Dubai: The UAE is strengthening its food security system by diversifying import sources, expanding domestic production and developing strategic reserves, with plans to secure between three and five alternative suppliers for each major food category to protect supplies against disruptions.
The approach is part of the National Food Security Strategy 2051, which seeks to ensure the continued availability of essential food products through coordinated measures covering production, trade, transport, storage and agricultural inputs.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the strength of a food security system cannot be measured solely by domestic production or the availability of products in shops, but also by its ability to maintain supplies under pressure.
The ministry explained that assessments of the country's preparedness take into account the diversity of countries of origin and suppliers for essential food products, strategic stock levels relative to consumption, the time required to secure alternative suppliers and trade routes, and the efficiency of transport and storage.
Food loss and waste across the supply chain are also among the indicators used to evaluate resilience.
Under the National Food Security Strategy 2051, alternative supply plans cover between three and five sources for each major food category. The national programme to reduce food loss and waste also aims to cut both by 50 per cent by 2030.
The ministry emphasised that protecting the flow of food products and agricultural supplies begins before any disruption occurs.
This involves identifying priority commodities and agricultural inputs, assessing the risks associated with importing them, and diversifying countries of origin, suppliers and transport routes.
The approach is supported by the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the National Programme to Enhance Supply Chain Resilience, which focuses on identifying essential goods, mapping their supply sources and establishing partnerships to ensure their continued availability.
If a supply source or trade route is disrupted, the relevant authorities work with suppliers, transport partners and private businesses to activate available alternatives and reorganise shipments according to the type of goods and market requirements.
These measures are implemented alongside efforts to increase domestic agricultural production and ensure the availability of essential inputs, including seeds, fertilisers and animal feed.
The ministry stressed that domestic production, import diversification and strategic reserves are complementary elements of the country's food security system, rather than separate approaches.
The UAE also highlighted supply chain resilience during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
On September 25, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment convened a high-level ministerial meeting and dialogue titled From Shock to Resilience: Safeguarding Food Security and Essential Supply Chains Amid Regional Disruptions.
Chaired by Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, the meeting examined the preparedness of food and water systems and the continuity of essential supply chains.
Discussions covered the availability and movement of food products, energy, fertilisers and agricultural inputs through international trade and transport routes.
Participants focused on shifting from responding to disruptions after they occur towards identifying risks in advance and building systems capable of withstanding them.
Dr Al Dahak stressed that food security required an approach encompassing the entire system, from water, energy and agricultural inputs to trade, transport and supply chains.
She also highlighted the importance of data-driven planning, diversifying supply sources and trade routes, and developing the partnerships and financing needed to implement food security measures.
Two days earlier, on September 23, the ministry held another high-level ministerial meeting and implementation dialogue at the UAE Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.
Titled From Water Stress to Implementation: Building National Pathways for Water-Secure Agriculture, the meeting was also chaired by Dr Al Dahak.
The discussions focused on water as a foundation for agricultural production, food security, sustainable economic growth and the ability of communities and economies to withstand climate-related pressures.
Dr Al Dahak emphasised the need to move beyond identifying national priorities towards putting them into practice, noting that water security was an essential component of national preparedness and sustainable economic growth.
The meeting also highlighted the UAE's experience in efficient water management and its use of advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and climate-smart agriculture.
Other areas discussed included sustainable desalination, vertical farming and smart agricultural practices aimed at protecting natural resources and strengthening food security.
The foundations of the UAE's current approach were established through the National Food Security Strategy 2051, launched in November 2018.
The strategy aims to position the UAE first globally in the Global Food Security Index by 2051.
It includes 38 major short- and long-term initiatives, while the national food basket identifies 18 essential product categories based on domestic consumption, production and processing capacity, and nutritional requirements.
Its priorities include diversifying food imports, developing sustainable technology-enabled domestic production, strengthening research and development, supporting aquaculture and reducing food loss and waste.
The UAE considers import diversification, domestic production and strategic reserves to be interconnected safeguards within its broader food security framework.
Agricultural innovation is another part of the country's strategy to improve food production while using fewer natural resources.
The UAE is investing in advanced farming technologies, including controlled-environment agriculture, vertical farming and hydroponics.
Some of these technologies can reduce water consumption by as much as 90 per cent compared with conventional farming, while potentially increasing production and improving crop quality, depending on the technology, crop and operating conditions.
These systems support efforts to make domestic food production more resource-efficient, alongside investment in research, development and innovation across the food and agriculture sectors.
The country's wider institutional and legislative framework also includes the Emirates Food Security Council, which coordinates efforts among relevant authorities, oversees food security priorities, supports supply chain resilience and promotes domestic production.
The framework also emphasises international cooperation, diversified trade partnerships and supply sources, and collaboration with international organisations and development institutions.