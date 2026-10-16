Held during the ninth edition of SIF, organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment, the session featured Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH Group; and Layth Ibrahim Dwairi, CEO of Tathmeer Agri Tech Center. Layan AbuShkier, Editor and Researcher at Forbes Middle East, moderated the discussion.