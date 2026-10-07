UAE National Agriculture Centre Partners with Growtech Middle East to drive sustainable farming

Alan Kelly, Commercial & Strategy Director, InD Group, said: “Our partnership with the National Agriculture Centre brings an important government dimension to Growtech Middle East, strengthening the platform’s ability to connect the priorities of the UAE’s agricultural sector with the expertise, technologies and solutions shaping its future. For us, it is about creating a space where farmers, policymakers, industry leaders, innovators and investors can come together around practical opportunities and meaningful collaboration. This alignment will help ensure Growtech Middle East delivers conversations and connections that are relevant to the market today, while supporting the sector’s ambitions for the years ahead.”