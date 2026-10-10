The Ripe Market opens in Dubai: Here’s what to eat, shop, and do this season

The new season offers residents plenty of reasons to spend a day outdoors
Dubai: The aroma of freshly brewed coffee and baked cookies, the buzz of shoppers browsing independent brands, and the sound of children’s giggles and live entertainment set the scene as The Ripe Market returned to Dubai Police Academy Park in Umm Suqeim today, marking 15 years of bringing local businesses and communities together.
The opening of the new season on October 10 has welcomed visitors back to one of Dubai’s familiar weekend destinations, where shopping, food, and family activities come together in an outdoor setting. With stalls to explore, food to enjoy, and activities for all ages, the market offers residents an opportunity to slow down and spend a few hours enjoying the bazaar.
For shoppers, a walk through The Ripe Market offers the chance to discover products beyond the usual retail shelves. Independent businesses showcase everything from fashion, jewellery, and accessories to homeware, artwork, beauty products, and handcrafted gifts.
Among the returning participants is Hasabi Organic Farm Al Ain, which brings locally grown organic vegetables to the market.
“These are all local and organic vegetables from our farm. Every day, they are freshly harvested,” Riyad Hossin, a salesman at the farm, told Gulf News.
“We have been participating for 12 years now, and it really helps because customers are coming.”
Further along, shoppers can discover Birs Atelier, where handbags are handmade using recycled materials, with customised designs and individual stitching.
“We create handmade handbags with customised designs. We use recycled materials, and we do everything ourselves, every stitch by hand,” shared owner Birsan Kan.
“We have different sizes and price points. You can find a piece of your childhood in every design, and everything is locally made here in the UAE.”
Kan has noted that her participation in the market has helped her business grow, prompting her to take a more permanent presence this season.
“This is my second year participating in The Ripe Market, and this time I have decided to have a permanent place because it helps my business grow. The Ripe Market has a lot of footfall and marketing around brands, and I want to be part of it.”
For those interested in sustainable products, Mango Beat demonstrates an unusual take on the smartphone speaker, giving discarded material a new purpose.
“The idea is to create a speaker and amplifier for smartphones without using wires, batteries, or electricity. It is one piece of wood, and it is upcycled,” explained Charles Jabbour, a partner at Mango Beat.
“We buy used wood and upcycle it into something completely handmade.”
Jabbour has bared that the larger speakers can amplify sound by up to seven times, while the smaller ones can amplify it by up to five times.
The business also works with farming communities in Thailand to repurpose waste wood and turn it into products for international markets.
Jabbour has participated at the Academy Park location for about eight years and highlighted that the market offers a valuable opportunity to connect with people interested in sustainability.
“It is a great place to connect with the community. You have a lot of people here who are professionals and work in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) and sustainability.”
He added, “It is great to introduce our product, which resonates with a lot of people and is not something you find in many places.”
Shopping is only part of the experience. The market also brings together food concepts serving breakfast, coffee, street food, sweet treats, and family-friendly favourites.
Visitors can begin their morning with a coffee and breakfast, stop for a meal between shopping trips, or pick up something sweet while exploring the stalls.
The variety of food and drink options makes it easy to turn a short visit into a longer outing, whether meeting friends, supporting a local food business, or taking a break from the activities.
For Tatiano Kamoeva, a marketing director who visited the market, the appeal extends beyond shopping.
“Padel brought me here, but I also love crafted things and everything that is handmade. I love the handmade plates, some drinks and food,” exclaimed Kamoev.
“You can get a lot of entertainment and cultural things. It is a great place.”
Visitor Elle McCabe, an operations manager, has mentioned that she came to support a friend who has a fine-dining booth at the market.
“My friend has a fine-dining booth, and I came to see and support them. This place is absolutely fab. The baby shops are also really cute,” described McCab.
For families, The Ripe Market offers more than shopping and food. Children can look forward to activities including a petting zoo, pony rides, arts and crafts, workshops, inflatables, mini train rides, and a carousel.
The range of attractions gives younger visitors plenty to explore, whether they want to spend time with animals, get creative at a workshop, or enjoy the rides. Parents can browse the stalls or stop for a meal while making time for activities that appeal to the whole family.
The market's stage will also host family-friendly entertainment throughout the season, including magic shows, music, and themed performances.
For Emma Pilal, who attended the opening with her son Danis, the magic show was a highlight of their visit.
“I came here for the magic show, and we really enjoyed it. We will definitely come back to explore the other shops and activities,” remarked Pilal.
The market's open-air setting allows families to move between the attractions, shopping stalls, and food outlets, making it possible to enjoy several experiences during one visit.
Dubai Police will once again take part in the market's community programme, with activities planned throughout the season.
Visitors can look forward to performances by the Dubai Police Marching Band, K9 demonstrations, and displays of Dubai Police supercars. Children will also have opportunities to participate in activities, alongside appearances by officer Amna and captain Mansour.
The programme adds another attraction for families and gives younger visitors opportunities to engage with Dubai Police in a community setting.
Beyond the shopping stalls and food counters, live entertainment will feature throughout the season, with music, themed musical acts, magic shows, and family-friendly performances planned.
Homegrown performers will be part of the programme, offering visitors a chance to pause between activities, gather around the stage, and enjoy live acts in an informal outdoor setting.
The entertainment schedule will change throughout the season, giving regular visitors different performances and activities to discover on return visits.
Those looking to do more than shop and eat can also explore the market's wellness and sports offering.
Free sessions will include yoga, Pilates, sound healing, and mindfulness, giving visitors opportunities to stretch, unwind, or take a break from the pace of everyday life.
Sports activities planned throughout the season will include swimming, padel, tennis, horse riding, football, rugby, and gymnastics.
The mix of activities is designed to appeal to different ages and interests, making the market an option for visitors who want to combine a social outing with an active weekend.
As The Ripe Market enters its 15th year, its story goes beyond the products on its stalls. It is also about the small businesses that have found customers, the makers who have shared their craft, and the families and friends who have returned to spend their weekends together.
For vendors such as Al Ain Hasabi Organic Farm and Mango Beat, years of participation have helped build connections with customers and the wider community. For businesses such as Birs Atelier, the market offers a platform to grow, while visitors come for everything from handmade finds and food to entertainment and time with family.
In a city as diverse as Dubai, The Ripe Market brings these different experiences together in one place, creating opportunities for people to discover local talent, support independent businesses, and connect with others.
As another season begins, the market’s 15-year milestone is a reminder that its lasting appeal lies not just in what visitors take home, but in the people they meet and the community they become part of.
The Ripe Market runs every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 9pm at Dubai Police Academy Park in Umm Suqeim until May 2 next year.