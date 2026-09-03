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The Ripe Market is back: What to expect at Dubai Police Academy Park this season

Dubai’s popular outdoor weekend market returns for its 15th anniversary season

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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The new season will see The Ripe Market open every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 9pm, with extended Sunday hours giving visitors more time to experience Ripe from morning through to evening
The new season will see The Ripe Market open every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 9pm, with extended Sunday hours giving visitors more time to experience Ripe from morning through to evening
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Dubai: The Ripe Market is getting ready to welcome visitors back to Dubai Police Academy Park in Umm Suqeim this October, as the popular outdoor market marks 15 years of supporting local farmers, makers, communities, and small businesses across the UAE.

The new season has been set to begin on Saturday, October 10, and will run until May 2 next year. The market will open every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 9pm, giving visitors more time to shop, eat, and enjoy the outdoor setting, particularly during the cooler months.

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Weekend tradition returns

The market will once again bring together many of the experiences that have made The Ripe Market a regular part of Dubai’s weekend calendar.

Visitors can expect local produce, homegrown businesses, food concepts, children’s activities, live performances, wellness sessions, sports, and seasonal events, with the programme changing throughout the season.

Special anniversary experiences and collaborations have also been planned throughout the season, celebrating the market’s long-running role in bringing Dubai’s communities together.

Shop local and discover new brands

Shopping has remained at the heart of the experience, with a mix of established ripe favourites and newer homegrown businesses.

Stalls will feature fashion, jewellery, accessories, homeware, art, beauty products, gifts, and handcrafted items, offering the chance to discover independent UAE brands and support small businesses.

Food from breakfast to dinner

Food will continue to be a major draw, with homegrown concepts serving visitors throughout the day.

The selection will include breakfast options and coffee, street food, sweet treats, and family-friendly favourites, allowing visitors to make a full day of their trip to the park.

Plenty for families to do

Families will have a wide choice of activities during the new season, with various programmes designed to keep younger visitors entertained.

The weekend offering will include a petting zoo, pony rides, arts and crafts, workshops, inflatables, sports, mini train rides, and a carousel, together with plenty of open space for families.

Dubai Police brings community activities

Dubai Police will once again have a regular presence at The Ripe Market, with a programme of community-focused activities planned throughout the season.

Visitors can look out for performances by the Dubai Police Marching Band, K9 demonstrations, and displays of Dubai Police supercars.

Children will also have opportunities to take part in activities, while appearances by officer Amna and captain Mansour will add to the family-focused programme.

Live entertainment

The market’s stage will return with live performances, ranging from music and themed musical acts to magic shows and family-friendly entertainment.

Homegrown performers will be featured across the season, adding to the relaxed weekend atmosphere as visitors shop, dine, and spend time outdoors.

Wellness and sport

For those looking to make their weekend more active, The Ripe Market will also offer a range of wellness and community sports activities.

Free sessions will include yoga, Pilates, sound healing, and mindfulness, while sports offer will include swimming, padel, tennis, horse riding, football, rugby, and gymnastics.

The aim has been to give visitors options beyond shopping and food, with activities suitable for different ages and interests.

Evening market

With the market open until 9pm, the new season will pave way for more opportunities to visit later in the day.

Visitors can shop, dine, and take part in activities before settling into the evening atmosphere as the sun goes down.

For Dubai residents, the extended hours make it possible to combine a morning visit with breakfast and activities or arrive later for an afternoon and evening outing.

15 years of bringing Dubai together

As The Ripe Market enters its 15th year, the anniversary season will celebrate the farmers, entrepreneurs, makers, performers, families, and communities that have been part of its journey.

The new season has promised a familiar weekend experience, alongside new businesses, changing activities, and anniversary moments to discover along the way.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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