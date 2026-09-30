In an exclusive interview to Gulf News on the sidelines of the event, Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the UAE Food Cluster and the UAE Food and Beverages Manufacturers Group, spoke of how the food sector has faced test after test, but has still come out stronger. “From the pandemic to the Russia-Ukraine war and, more recently, the conflict in the Gulf. All these things create a big test on the resilience of our food sector and our food systems. But we are coming out stronger from all these challenges,” he said.