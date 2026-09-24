Eight cylinders, two wheels: A new motorcycle arrives in Dubai

Flat-8 flagship S2000 enters UAE market as brand targets Middle East expansion
Dubai: Eight cylinders are more commonly associated with high-performance cars than motorcycles, but a new 2,000cc Flat-8 machine has made its UAE debut in Dubai, bringing an unusual engine configuration to the country’s motorcycle market.
The 1,999cc motorcycle, unveiled with the opening of its first showroom outside China, produces 153.68 horsepower and 190 Nm of torque and is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The showroom was officially opened by N S Lootah Motors on Thursday, with SOUO executives, business leaders, motorcycle enthusiasts and media attending the event.
The Dubai launch is part of the brand’s plans to expand in the Gulf region, with the UAE serving as its regional base.
At the centre of the launch is the SOUO S2000 CL, powered by a 1,999cc naturally aspirated horizontally opposed eight-cylinder Flat-8 engine.
The manufacturer says it is the world’s first motorcycle with this engine configuration.
The engine produces 153.68 horsepower and 190 Nm of torque and is paired with an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The motorcycle can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in about 3.9 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 200km/h.
Victor Zhao, CEO of GWM SOUO, said the company would use Dubai to develop its presence across the region.
“Through riding events, brand experience days, and exclusive owner clubs, SOUO will cultivate its brand culture in target markets,” he said.
The 427kg motorcycle features a die-cast aluminium frame, electronically adjustable front suspension and Brembo brakes. Its technology includes a 4-inch TFT display, navigation and connectivity, riding modes, traction control, cruise control and tyre-pressure monitoring.
Abdulla Alaraidi, General Manager of N S Lootah Motors, said the Dubai showroom marked the beginning of a long-term partnership and the brand’s regional expansion.
The opening adds another Chinese motorcycle manufacturer to the UAE’s growing premium motorcycle market.