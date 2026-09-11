Dubai Airports is ready for a ‘trampoline’ bounce

After months of disruption, DXB looks ahead with confidence — and for good reason
There won’t be a ‘dead cat’ bounce but a ‘trampoline’ bounce for Dubai Airports, and the emirate as a whole. That while we still deal with plenty of uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz.
The Dubai Airports CEO said the ‘dead cat’ (a well-used economic term for a brief improvement in performance for an otherwise declining asset) is definitely not what they are seeing as numbers soar with the end of summer.
Instead, the metaphorical feline has hit the canvas and has now been catapulted towards the ceiling, defying gravity and international doubters. DXB is very much alive and it’s only going to get better.
I was delighted to be in attendance as the aviation leader spread his positivity during an international news briefing yesterday at Dubai Media Office’s HQ, representing Gulf News alongside the likes of the BBC and CNN.
For around 45 minutes, Griffiths candidly explained the challenges he and his team had been through since February 28, from to the reduction in flights as European airlines reprioritised their routes. We have those stories online and in today’s newspaper.
The majority of airlines are set to be back at the end of October, with Griffiths saying the only incentive he is offering to carriers who stopped flying is that he may appear on the runway with a bunch of roses to welcome their return.
Without sounding too sycophantic, I believe it’s Griffiths and his team that deserve the flowers. The airport has kept on going through anything and everything that could be thrown at it. It is part of the fabric of the UAE and it has kept business and tourism going. More importantly, it has ensured family and friends can be together during the most difficult of times.
As Griffiths pointed out, the building and infrastructure are in place but it is the spirit and resourcefulness of the people involved who ensure passengers are safe, secure and comfortable. Bravo to them all.
It’s been a very busy week at Gulf News HQ. I’ve been in front of the camera, behind the camera, on the road, in meetings and sending numerous emails. We have a lot going on. There are a few things I wish I could tell you in this note about what we have coming over the next month or so but my fingers are tied and my lips are sealed.
I have been sworn to secrecy as you all deserve a nice surprise, which is a tricky task for a journalist who built his early career off tip-offs and gossip (then fully verified, of course). My wife and children know all too well that I am terrible at keeping secrets as I’m too easily excited about seeing people’s reactions. I’m not toing to crack this time, however.
What I can say is that I have never seen so much passion, thought and determination in a newsroom. We also have some new faces, which is great to see. The energy is high at Gulf News and we’re putting you, the reader, first. Echoing Griffith’s comments, we are only as good as the team around us, and I believe I am lucky to have the best team here at the UAE’s national news brand.
Have a great weekend and do keep your eyes out for those surprises in a week or so. Your feedback will be invaluable, as always.