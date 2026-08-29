The world is absorbing Iran’s oil shock. Can Tehran absorb its own?

Then one of Iran’s most important commercial gateways closed. On August 19, the United Arab Emirates suspended all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran. The decision followed the UAE’s announcement that two ballistic missiles had been launched from Iran toward the country, as well as repeated attacks on ADNOC-linked vessels in the strait. The UAE was not Iran’s last connection to the world; China, Turkiye and informal routes remain. But WTO data show the Emirates accounted for 30.6 per cent of Iran’s recorded merchandise imports in 2024, and the relationship’s value came not only from Emirati goods but from the UAE’s role as a re-export and logistics hub. Abu Dhabi framed the decision as a sovereign response to regional escalation while reaffirming its commitment to dialogue. The significance lies precisely there: Tehran’s coercion helped close a channel that decades of American pressure had failed to eliminate. Iran cannot demand connectivity from its neighbours while attacking the maritime system that provides it.