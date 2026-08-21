Trump’s ‘economic D-Day’ for Iran: A path to peace or the war’s next phase?

That raises a bigger question. Is Trump’s economic offensive the beginning of an attempt to end the war — or simply the start of another phase in a conflict that neither side has been able to resolve?

After months of air strikes, threats of massive attacks and faltering attempts at diplomacy, Trump has promised an “economic D-Day” against Tehran — an unprecedented campaign of financial pressure intended to cripple Iran’s economy, choke off its remaining sources of revenue and force its leaders to accept US demands.

Trump has repeatedly threatened massive new attacks during the conflict, only to step back and give negotiations more time. Earlier this month, he said a plan had been prepared for what he called “the biggest attack since World War II”, but held it back after appeals from Gulf leaders and to allow diplomacy to continue.

“If we are doing the maximum economic pressure, then that means that likely there will not be a large-scale kinetic restart,” Bessent told CNBC on Thursday, according to the Times.

The administration says the objective remains to force Tehran to end its nuclear programme and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the crucial waterway through which about a fifth of the world’s oil normally passes.

“If you insist on doing business with them, then the US Treasury and US government will put its full might and force against you,” Bessent told CNBC, according to AP. “It’s time for our allies and the rest of the world to make a decision.”

The Associated Press reports that stocks of some key US weapons have diminished as the conflict approaches the six-month mark. Trump acknowledged earlier this month that while the United States had large weapons inventories, supplies of some munitions were “a little bit tighter”.

Iran has survived months of US and Israeli attacks and has continued to impose costs of its own. The Strait of Hormuz has not fully returned to normal commercial traffic, while attacks and threats against shipping have helped keep energy prices elevated.

Trump has been trying to improve relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is expected in Washington for talks in September. Aggressively penalising Chinese companies or financial institutions over Iranian oil could turn pressure on Tehran into a much wider economic confrontation with Beijing.

Trump therefore faces a difficult balancing act. He needs economic pressure severe enough to convince Tehran that prolonging the confrontation is unsustainable, while avoiding measures that trigger another Iranian military response — or damage US relations with countries whose cooperation is needed to make the sanctions work.

“They read him now as not wanting to escalate militarily,” Dennis Ross, a veteran former US Middle East negotiator, told The New York Times. “That creates an incentive for them to show that they may escalate militarily.”

“I think (Trump’s) blind spot is the fact that the only thing that the Iranian regime views as more dangerous than suffering from US sanctions is surrendering to US terms,” he said.

Iran is under extraordinary military and economic pressure but has shown that it can continue imposing costs on Washington. The United States possesses overwhelming military and financial power but has yet to translate either into an agreement on its terms.

There have already been repeated attempts to reach such an agreement. Earlier this month, Trump called another round of negotiations Iran’s “last chance”, with discussions expected to focus first on reopening the strait and then on the nuclear issue.

For the new strategy to become an exit from the conflict, sanctions would eventually have to produce negotiations capable of resolving the two central disputes: Iran’s nuclear programme and the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.