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Why your reusable everyday essentials need more than a quick rinse

Doctors explain what residents should do to keep their reusable essentials hygienic

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
4 MIN READ
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Items that come into direct contact with food and drinks should ideally be washed after every use, according to UAE doctors. Photo for illustrative purposes only
Items that come into direct contact with food and drinks should ideally be washed after every use, according to UAE doctors. Photo for illustrative purposes only
AP Photo/Patrick Sison

Dubai: Reusable products have become part of everyday life, whether it is carrying a water bottle to work, taking a coffee cup to a cafe, or using cloth bags for grocery shopping. While these habits help reduce reliance on single-use plastics, they also come with a responsibility of keeping these items clean between uses.

Unlike disposable products, reusable bottles, food containers, straws, and shopping bags are used repeatedly, sometimes without being washed as often as they should. Food residue, moisture, and microorganisms can accumulate, particularly around lids, rubber seals, narrow openings, and other areas that are easy to overlook.

Doctors have noted that maintaining good hygiene does not mean relying on strong chemicals or disinfecting everything daily. Consistent washing, thorough drying, and appropriate storage are the foundations of keeping reusable products safe.

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Water bottles need daily washing

Dr. Enna Sondhi, specialist in internal medicine at Prime Medical Centre's Motor City and Barari branches, has bared that one of the most common mistakes people make is assuming that reusable items do not need frequent washing if they contain only water or appear clean.

She has emphasised that water bottles should be washed daily, while coffee cups, food containers, and reusable straws should be cleaned after every use.

"Wash water bottles daily, even if they contain only water. Poor cleaning can allow germs to build up, potentially causing food poisoning with vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps. Avoid repeatedly topping up bottles without washing them. A quick rinse does not replace thorough washing," Sondhi told Gulf News.

She has highlighted the importance of keeping reusable shopping bags clean. They should be washed regularly and immediately after food spills. Residents should maintain separate bags for raw meat and ready-to-eat foods to minimise cross-contamination.

When purchasing reusable products, Sondhi has recommended choosing durable, food-grade materials that are easy to take apart and clean. Items with cracks, damaged seals, or persistent mould that cannot be removed should be replaced.

Damp storage can encourage germ build-up

Dr. Malaz Yabrodi, specialist in internal medicine at Medcare Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, has drawn attention to the parts of reusable products that people often forget to clean.

Bottle mouthpieces, caps, rubber seals, container corners, and narrow openings can retain moisture and residue. If these areas are neglected, bacteria and mould can build up and potentially transfer to food and drinks during subsequent use.

She has bared that repeated exposure to contaminated reusable products can increase the risk of gastrointestinal infections.

"Routine and thorough washing is generally sufficient for everyday hygiene. The most important habit is not allowing reusable items to remain damp or unwashed for extended periods," shared Yabrodi.

She has recommended storing grocery bags in clean, dry places rather than leaving them in vehicle boots, and avoiding prolonged storage of food in reusable containers at room temperature.

"Sustainability and good hygiene can easily go hand in hand. Choosing reusable bottles, cups, straws and shopping bags is a positive step towards reducing waste, provided these products are maintained properly. The key is to make cleaning part of the everyday routine rather than treating it as an occasional task."

Prevent cross-contamination

According to Dr. Rohit Jacob, specialist in internal medicine at Aster Clinic Business Bay, the biggest concern with poorly maintained reusable products is cross-contamination, where microorganisms move from hands, raw food, or contaminated surfaces onto items that subsequently come into contact with food and drinks.

He has underscored that this can contribute to gastrointestinal infections, including illnesses caused by food-borne bacteria and norovirus. However, the presence of bacteria on a reusable item does not automatically mean it will cause illness.

Jacob has cited a published norovirus investigation involving a football team, in which illness has been linked to a reusable grocery bag stored in a bathroom used by someone who was unwell. The example has demonstrated why the environment in which reusable products are stored matters just as much as how they are washed.

He has identified several cleaning mistakes that can undermine good hygiene. These have included using a quick water rinse instead of a proper wash, neglecting detachable components and food-contact crevices, and using a persistently damp or contaminated sponge.

"Sustainability and hygiene are not competing goals. The aim is not to make every household item sterile, but to interrupt the routes by which harmful microorganisms reach our food and mouths. A reusable item needs a reusable cleaning routine," said Jacob.

He has encouraged residents to pay particular attention to food and drinks that require refrigeration. A used lunch box left in a warm car or a milk-containing drink carried around for hours can create conditions that encourage microbial growth.

"Keep the reusable habit. But make washing, drying, and safe storage part of that habit. The goal is not more chemicals, it is fewer opportunities for contamination."

Making sustainability and hygiene go hand in hand

The advice from specialists is that reusable products can be a practical and sustainable choice, but they require consistent care.

For UAE residents, the most important step is to make cleaning part of the routine. Choosing reusable products does not mean compromising on hygiene.

As Yabrodi points out, "With a little consistency and awareness, UAE residents can enjoy the benefits of reusable products while protecting themselves and their families from avoidable health risks."

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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