Everest cumin powder recalled in India: Check your packet for this batch number

One batch ordered off shelves after two lab tests found excess pesticide residues
New Delhi: India’s food safety regulator has ordered a specific batch of Everest cumin powder off the shelves after laboratory tests detected pesticide residues above permitted levels.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) ordered the recall of Everest pre-packed cumin powder bearing Batch No. E080668761.
The action applies only to this batch and not to all Everest cumin powder products.
Authorities collected a sample from Riverside Resorts & Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd in Goa as part of regulatory testing.
Analysis detected azoxystrobin, a fungicide used to control fungal diseases in crops, and thiamethoxam, an insecticide used against agricultural pests.
The residues exceeded the maximum levels allowed under Indian food safety regulations, and the Food Analyst classified the sample as “unsafe” under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Everest challenged the initial finding, after which another portion of the sample was sent to a Referral Food Laboratory for further examination.
The second test confirmed the result.
FSSAI directed Everest to withdraw the affected products from the market, maintain records of the stock recovered and submit progress reports on the recall.
The company was also instructed to take corrective measures to prevent a recurrence.
Consumers who have Everest cumin powder at home should check the batch number printed on the packaging to determine whether their product is covered by the recall.