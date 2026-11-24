SC stresses need for judicial training after Bihar judge's controversial ruling
Dubai: The Supreme Court of India has reprimanded a Bihar sessions judge for exceeding his judicial authority after he convicted a senior police officer over delays in following his directions, telling him not to act like 'Robin Hood' or a 'Bahubali'.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana questioned Sessions Judge Anil Kumar's decision to invoke provisions dealing with offences committed in the presence of a court.
"Enough of adventure. Go to the National Judicial Academy and have training. You don't have to become Robin Hood... Do you want to become a Bahubali?" the bench observed, stressing that judges must understand the limits of their jurisdiction.
The case concerns the Rohtas superintendent of police (SP), whom Kumar had summoned over alleged delays in complying with court directions. The sessions judge treated the non-compliance as an offence committed in the face of the court, convicted the officer and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
The Supreme Court said a failure to follow a judicial direction to register a first information report (FIR) could not automatically be classified as an offence committed in the presence of the court.
Explaining the distinction, the bench cited examples such as assaulting someone inside a courtroom, abusing the court or refusing to leave when ordered. It said these were different from an official failing to carry out a direction outside the courtroom.
The dispute originated from a September 2025 sessions court order directing police to register an FIR against the victim and informant in a criminal case. The police reportedly complied in July 2026, nearly 10 months later.
The Patna High Court had earlier described the proceedings against the SP as peculiar and unprecedented. It also stressed the need for procedural integrity, particularly as the underlying order was already under challenge.
The Supreme Court acknowledged that the judge may have been motivated by a desire to ensure compliance with court orders. However, it stressed that good intentions could not justify bypassing established legal procedures.
The bench requested the Patna High Court to consider the judge's response and any apology he might submit, while emphasising the importance of judicial training and awareness of legal boundaries.