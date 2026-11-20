Living with partial vision impairment, she is embracing every opportunity in the UAE
Dubai: For seven-year-old Zanshin Arrow Bañola, known as Arrow, every new activity is an opportunity to discover something she can do. Whether she is swimming, practising martial arts, or singing with friends, the young Filipino student-athlete is growing up with a determination to explore the world around her.
Her journey, however, began with challenges. Born with Pierre Robin Syndrome and a cleft palate that required two surgeries at a very young age, Arrow also lives with partial vision impairment. Her early childhood has been marked by frequent illnesses, respiratory problems, and hospital visits.
Pierre Robin Syndrome or Sequence is a rare condition present at birth in which the lower jaw is underdeveloped or unusually small. This causes the tongue to fall backwards towards the throat, which can obstruct the airway and make breathing difficult. It has been commonly associated with a cleft palate.
Her mother, Jessica, a nurse by profession, remembers how fragile her daughter was during those years. Eventually, she has made the difficult decision to leave her nursing career to become a full-time mum.
“I left my profession to care for her. We prayed and committed to raise her strong,” Jessica told Gulf News.
For the family, the goal was not simply to protect Arrow from difficulties but to help her develop the strength and confidence to face them. They wanted her to experience childhood, discover her interests, and grow up knowing that her condition did not have to define her possibilities.
Concerned about Arrow’s recurring respiratory problems, the family has decided to enrol her in a Filipino-owned swimming club.
“We chose to enrol her there because as a family we are an advocate of Filipino culture and talents. She progressed from zero to a member of a junior squad of the team,” shared Jessica.
Arrow has also started participating in competitions and races, earning wins along the way.
For her mother, watching this transformation has been rewarding. Arrow’s health has improved over time, and the child who once struggled with respiratory problems developed into a strong and active young athlete.
“She was a shy girl and developed to be a friendly and loving friend. Her sport honed her confidence.”
The swimming pool is not the only place where Arrow has learned to push herself. She also practises karate and arnis, a traditional Filipino martial art.
Her interest in arnis has been closely connected to her father, Gino, an advocate of Baybayin calligraphy in the UAE. The two share a special bond through their regular practice sessions, sometimes training together almost every day and preparing demonstrations.
This year, Arrow has reached another milestone when she participated in her first arnis demonstration during a Philippine Independence Day celebration, along with fellow Filipino martial arts practitioners.
Away from sports and martial arts, Arrow has found another way to express herself through singing.
She is a member of “Tinig,” a singing group under Ausome Family Journey community. Together with other children whom she have considered as siblings, she participates in activities that promote awareness and acceptance.
For Jessica, being involved in advocacy has been an important part of raising children who understand compassion and friendship.
For the Bañola family, the UAE has played an important role in helping Arrow explore her interests and become part of a wider community.
Despite her partial vision impairment, she has had opportunities to participate in competitions, represent her team, and attend community events and cultural workshops with her father.
“You can see the love and care the UAE provides to every children. There are safe places that we can explore for free. The transportation also made it easy to access, especially when we commute from Sharjah to her activities,” described Jessica.
These opportunities, together with the support of the community, have helped her daughter develop confidence, friendships, and a sense of belonging.
The family also makes time to volunteer and participate in community initiatives. For Jessica and Gino, giving back has been a way of supporting others while connecting with people who share their values.
“We believe that we have to take care of her and raise her strong by giving her simple life challenges to get her ready on the way. We made sure that she is growing strong with a compassionate heart,” stated the parents.
For Jessica, her daughter’s achievements are not measured only by competition results, sporting performances, or demonstrations. The greatest reward is seeing a once-shy child become confident enough to try new things, make friends, and show compassion towards others.
At seven, Arrow is already finding different ways to express herself and contribute to her community. Her journey has been a reminder that children should be given opportunities to explore their abilities and follow their interests, regardless of the challenges they face.
And perhaps the most meaningful measure of how far she has come is not a medal or a performance, but the message she chose to share with her friends, “I just want you to know that we love you and you are our friend.”