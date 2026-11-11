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‘A little rest is dignity’: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood urges airports and hotels to provide seating for staff

Bollywood star advocates for humane workplace standards in hospitality industry

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has urged airports, hotels and hospitality businesses to provide proper seating for staff who spend long hours on their feet, saying that even a small place to rest can make a big difference to workers’ dignity and well-being.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has urged airports, hotels and hospitality businesses to provide proper seating for staff who spend long hours on their feet, saying that even a small place to rest can make a big difference to workers’ dignity and well-being.

Dubai: Actor Sonu Sood has called on airports, hotels and hospitality businesses to provide proper seating for employees who spend long hours standing while serving customers, saying a little rest should be a matter of dignity rather than a privilege.

In a message shared on his Instagram Story, the actor highlighted the physical demands placed on employees working at airport counters, lounges, hotel receptions and service desks.

He pointed out that many workers remain on their feet for 10 to 12 hours a day while continuing to serve customers with a smile.

"We see staff standing for 10-12 hours at counters, lounges, receptions and service desks, serving us with a smile. Have we ever thought about how exhausting this must be?" he wrote.

Sood appealed to airport authorities, lounge operators, hotels and the wider hospitality industry to introduce suitable seating arrangements, including high stools, for employees.

He also suggested that staff should be allowed to take short breaks whenever their responsibilities permit.

"I strongly believe providing mandatory high stools or proper seating arrangements, allowing them to rest whenever work permits, should become a basic workplace standard," he added.

The actor stressed that businesses should consider the comfort and well-being of their employees alongside the experience they offer customers.

"Hospitality is about making others comfortable. Let's not forget the comfort of those who serve us. A little rest is not a privilege. It's a matter of dignity and humanity," he said.

Sonu Sood's charitable work

Beyond his film career, Sood has earned recognition for his humanitarian efforts, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, when he helped arrange transport for stranded migrant workers returning home.

Through his charitable initiatives, he has also supported people seeking medical treatment, education and emergency assistance. His work has continued to focus on helping individuals and families facing financial and personal difficulties.

Sood was last seen in the Tamil film Madha Gaja Raja (2025). His last Hindi film was Fateh, which marked his directorial debut.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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