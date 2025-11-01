Viral moment: Saudia Airlines crew wins hearts feeding elderly passenger

His calm demeanor and respectful care touched viewers deeply.
A touching moment aboard a Saudia Airlines flight has captured widespread admiration on social media. A viral video shows a cabin crew member patiently serving an elderly passenger, making sure he feels comfortable and cared for throughout the journey.
The video shows the flight attendant slowly feeding the elderly man with a spoon, demonstrating patience, dignity, and genuine care. Viewers were deeply moved by his calm expression and respectful manner.
Shared by Saudia Aviation on X, the post read: “A scene that embodies authentic Saudi values. A flight attendant feeding an elderly passenger throughout the flight with care befitting Saudi hospitality.”
The crew member’s gentle approach resonated with viewers, highlighting compassion, patience, and respect for older travellers.
The post quickly went viral, with users praising the crew member’s act as a heartwarming display of humanity:
“Humanity at its best. This warms my heart and brings tears to my eyes. How compassionate and lovely.”
“Thank you Saudia Group for always and forever employing competencies.”
“May God heal him… It’s clear he has Parkinson’s paralysis; it’s hard for him to control anything he holds in his hand.”
“I travelled on Saudi Airlines for the first time from London to Karachi. Their customer service can be described in this clip. Patient, polite, and fantastic manners.”
“His mother raised him well. It’s not just about serving a passenger; it’s a family lesson on how to treat those who cannot eat or walk.”
Many users noted that the scene went beyond duty, reflecting a spirit of kindness and genuine hospitality that touched both passengers and online viewers alike.
