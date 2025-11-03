Saudia takes to the skies with first high-speed WiFi flight at 35,000 feet

Once service is officially rolled out, it will be offered free of charge to all passengers
Dubai: Saudia Airlines has launched its first fully internet-enabled flight as part of a pilot program aimed at testing high-speed onboard connectivity and gathering passenger feedback.
The move that signals a major step forward in the carrier’s digital transformation and Saudi Arabia’s aviation modernization agenda, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The new technology allows for uninterrupted browsing, live streaming, and virtual meetings, with connectivity speeds reaching up to 300 megabits per second and the potential to exceed 800 Mbps in future upgrades.
Once the service is officially rolled out, it will be offered free of charge to all passengers, regardless of travel class.
“This service represents both a technological luxury and an essential feature in our aviation transformation program,” said Saleh Al Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation. “We aim to make it a standard across all Saudia aircraft.”
During the inaugural test flight, SV1044, which cruised at an altitude of 35,000 feet, Al Jasser and Eng. Ibrahim bin Abdulrahman Al Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, watched a live Saudi Pro League match streamed through the new in-flight internet system.
The minister also conducted a live television interview and a video call with Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, all without connectivity interruption.
Al Jasser praised the technology as a “strategic enabler” of Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector transformation, urging the airline to accelerate the completion of installation across the entire fleet.
Eng. Al Omar said the initiative reflects Saudia’s continued commitment to enhancing the travel experience through innovation. Around 20 aircraft have already been equipped with the new system, he added, with plans to expand coverage to all existing and incoming aircraft once legal and regulatory procedures are finalized.
“This project reaffirms Saudia’s position as a pioneer in digital aviation,” Al Omar said. “It’s part of our vision to deliver a fully integrated digital travel experience for every passenger on every flight.”
