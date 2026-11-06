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Shah Rukh Khan amazed by Suhana’s memory of Ed Sheeran’s ‘King’ song

Ed Sheeran's Bollywood debut song sparks father-daughter bonding moment

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana Khan, who recently impressed him with her singing.
Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana Khan, who recently impressed him with her singing.
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Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan was left impressed by daughter Suhana Khan’s memory after she sang along to the fast-paced lyrics of Ed Sheeran’s English rap in ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, a song from the superstar’s upcoming film ‘King’.

Suhana shared an Instagram reel of herself getting ready for fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party. The video featured her singing along to the newly released track, which brings together Indian singers and international pop star Ed Sheeran.

Her performance caught Shah Rukh’s attention, prompting an amused comment.

“How do you remember the words!!! It was so difficult for me because Ed sings so fast!!!” he wrote. The exchange quickly caught fans' attention, with many enjoying the father-daughter interaction.

Ed Sheeran’s Bollywood debut

‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ was unveiled on Monday, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan’s 61st birthday. The song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, with Ed Sheeran contributing an English rap verse.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track has lyrics by Kumaar.

Following its release, Ed shared a heartfelt note on Instagram about his friendship with Shah Rukh and how their association eventually led to the collaboration.

Recalling their first meeting, the singer said Shah Rukh wanted him to create a song for one of his films, marking his Bollywood debut.

Ed also revealed that the collaboration took shape during his most recent visit to India. He had visited Shah Rukh's residence to request a cameo from the actor for the music video of ‘Sapphire’, his song featuring Arijit Singh.

During the meeting, Shah Rukh introduced him to composer duo Sachin-Jigar. Ed said he wrote and recorded his verse for ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ that very night.

“When I first met Shah Rukh, he said I must make a song to be in his next movie and also be my first Bollywood song. We’ve got to know each other over the years and I love him,” Ed wrote.

He added that having Arijit Singh on the track made the collaboration even more special, describing it as a coming together of some of his favourite people.

‘King’ set for December release

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘King’ is produced by Red Chilies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.

The collaboration with Ed Sheeran adds an international musical dimension to the film, while Suhana's enthusiastic response to the song has given fans another glimpse of the Khan family's excitement about the project.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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