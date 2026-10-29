Janhvi Kapoor confirms relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, reveals marriage plans: 'Boring to tiptoe...'

Janhvi Kapoor featured on Koffee with Karan and opened up about her relationship
Karan Johar’s couch has gotten another confession. On the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Janhvi Kapoor stopped dodging and confirmed what everyone had suspected for years: she and industrialist Shikhar Pahariya are together.
She came on with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan, and her brother Arjun Kapoor turned up later as a surprise guest. Before he arrived, though, Karan asked the question, and this time Janhvi answered it.
Done with the guessing game
Janhvi said she always wondered why celebrities get so secretive about their relationships. She doesn’t want to invite bad luck, she explained, and she won’t share every detail of her private life. But she thinks the idea that nobody should ever know is overrated. In her words, it’s “boring to tiptoe around it.” So she’s stopped.
The moment that settled it
When Karan asked whether Shikhar was her endgame, she said yes without hesitating. When her mother, Sridevi, died, Shikhar was studying in London. The two weren’t even dating at the time. He still took around half a semester off, flew to Bombay and stayed at a friend’s place near her in case she needed him. She said that kind of consistency, through everything, is what made her sure.
So when’s the wedding?
Karan did ask about marriage, and Janhvi gave a clear answer: “Not for another two-three years for sure.” She added that the couple is in a good place, even with breakups happening all around them.
Why the wait makes sense
Her schedule is packed. After the Telugu film Peddi with Ram Charan earlier this year, she has a busy 2027 lined up:
Raj Mehta’s Lag Jaa Gale, with Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal and Tabu
Dhruv Vikram’s Tamil film Jackie
Atlee’s Raaka, alongside Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna
She’s also currently shooting Umesh Bist’s untitled romantic thriller with Sreeleela and Siddharth Gupta.
So the relationship is official, there’s a rough timeline, and the wedding will wait until the films are done.