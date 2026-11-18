Barjatya's latest film blends romance, humor, and emotional moments
Dubai: The trailer of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming family entertainer Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, was released on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into a love story that challenges traditional family expectations.
Known for his films celebrating family values, relationships and romance, Barjatya returns with a familiar theme but gives it a contemporary twist. This time, the story explores a marriage in which the husband moves into his wife's family home, reversing a long-established tradition.
The trailer introduces Ayushmann and Sharvari as a couple whose relationship develops from romance to marriage. However, their journey comes with questions about family responsibilities, personal choices and adjusting to a new way of living.
Unlike conventional family dramas, the film appears to give its female lead a stronger voice in decisions about their future. It explores whether two people can build a happy married life while maintaining close relationships with both families.
The lead pair's chemistry is a highlight of the trailer, which combines romance, humour and emotional family moments. One dialogue, “Agar itna bhi nahi kiya toh kya pyaar kiya?”, offers a glimpse of the film's central message about the sacrifices people make for love.
The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar.
Music plays an important role in the film's promotions, with songs already attracting attention. The track Jhumka Patola has crossed one million views. The music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya.
Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films.
The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 27, 2026, bringing Barjatya's signature family entertainment to audiences with a fresh take on modern relationships and marriage.