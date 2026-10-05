Sachin Tendulkar's heartfelt gestures steal the spotlight at memoir launch
Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar shared several heartwarming moments with Amitabh Bachchan and Gulzar at the launch of Dr P. Jagannath’s memoir in Mumbai.
Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, Gulzar and Tendulkar attended the launch of “DR BLUE: A Cancer Surgeon’s Journey into the Human Side of Healing”, written by renowned cancer surgeon Dr P. Jagannath and co-authored by Pankaj Mishra. The memoir brought together three icons who share a personal connection with the veteran doctor and his work.
During the event, Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar graced Bachchan by touching his feet in a gesture of respect. The former India captain was later seen helping Gulzar during a moment on stage.
Tendulkar offered Gulzar some water while the veteran writer was on stage. Gulzar drank from the glass while holding Tendulkar’s hand, creating another warm moment that was captured on camera. Videos from the event have since circulated online courtesy of Instagram handle Mohdxadnan.
Later, Bachchan was helping Gulzar make his way down the stairs from the stage. When Gulzar appeared to struggle for a moment, Tendulkar immediately stepped in to assist.
Both Bachchan and Tendulkar then helped Gulzar safely get off the stage, with the moment highlighting the respect shared between the three veterans.
The book launch also marked a reunion between Bachchan and Gulzar, who have shared a long association through cinema, literature and poetry. Dr Jagannath has treated both men, while Tendulkar’s mother was also operated on by the cancer surgeon.
The event ultimately offered more than a book launch, with several quiet gestures of respect between some of India’s most recognisable names.