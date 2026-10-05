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Sachin Tendulkar touches Amitabh Bachchan's feet, helps Gulzar get off stage

Sachin Tendulkar's heartfelt gestures steal the spotlight at memoir launch

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan and Gulzar
Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan and Gulzar
via Mohdxadnan's Instagram page

Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar shared several heartwarming moments with Amitabh Bachchan and Gulzar at the launch of Dr P. Jagannath’s memoir in Mumbai.

Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, Gulzar and Tendulkar attended the launch of “DR BLUE: A Cancer Surgeon’s Journey into the Human Side of Healing”, written by renowned cancer surgeon Dr P. Jagannath and co-authored by Pankaj Mishra. The memoir brought together three icons who share a personal connection with the veteran doctor and his work.

During the event, Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar graced Bachchan by touching his feet in a gesture of respect. The former India captain was later seen helping Gulzar during a moment on stage.

Tendulkar offered Gulzar some water while the veteran writer was on stage. Gulzar drank from the glass while holding Tendulkar’s hand, creating another warm moment that was captured on camera. Videos from the event have since circulated online courtesy of Instagram handle Mohdxadnan.

Later, Bachchan was helping Gulzar make his way down the stairs from the stage. When Gulzar appeared to struggle for a moment, Tendulkar immediately stepped in to assist.

Both Bachchan and Tendulkar then helped Gulzar safely get off the stage, with the moment highlighting the respect shared between the three veterans.

The book launch also marked a reunion between Bachchan and Gulzar, who have shared a long association through cinema, literature and poetry. Dr Jagannath has treated both men, while Tendulkar’s mother was also operated on by the cancer surgeon.

The event ultimately offered more than a book launch, with several quiet gestures of respect between some of India’s most recognisable names.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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