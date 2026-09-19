How a viral Dubai cat groomer became the internet’s ‘Calm Cat Whisperer’

From vet clinics to viral videos, Donnie has built his career around understanding cats
Dubai: For most people, a cat hissing, scratching or trying to bite is a fairly clear sign to back away.
For Donnie, it is more like an invitation to slow down.
The Dubai-based groomer, better known online as the “Calm Cat Whisperer”, has built a following by taking on the cats other groomers have struggled to handle, including pets whose owners have been told they are simply “too aggressive” to groom.
But Donnie insists there is usually more going on.
“Some vet clinics or some groomers that don't really know how a cat thinks or cat behaviour in general, if one cat hisses at them, they think that the cat is already aggressive,” he says.
His approach is almost the opposite of forcing the situation. He stays calm, gives the cat space and tries to understand what is making it uncomfortable.
“I don't judge the cat. I stay with the cat, I try to work around their mind,” he says. “I can see and I can feel their energy.”
And, apparently, there are plenty of cats in Dubai who need exactly that.
Donnie’s career with animals began in the Philippines in 2005, when he started working as a veterinary assistant. “I've trained animal handling. I've trained as a cat groomer, dog groomer,” he says.
He spent years working in veterinary clinics before moving to Dubai in 2009 after applying for a job online. “I flew to Dubai, and then that's where all started.”
Although grooming was not necessarily the grand plan, animals had always been a major part of his life. “Growing up, I love animals. I love cats, I love dogs, even reptiles,” he says. “I did not really expect that I will be in dog grooming or cat grooming, veterinary field.”
Maybe, he jokes, it was simply destiny.
“I think the universe just put me there. I think it's my destiny. I'm destined to be a cat groomer.” His love for animals is difficult to miss. Donnie has tattoos of cats and dogs across his body, and has spent much of his life adopting stray cats and caring for animals.
“Sometimes I like animals more than humans,” he says, laughing.
His social media following grew much later. Donnie had been interested in photography and filming animals long before becoming a content creator, taking portraits and videos of cats and dogs. But it was only around two years ago that he decided to properly try content creation.
His first platform was YouTube, where things picked up quickly, helped by one particularly memorable feline. “His name is Mr Beans. He's very spicy, but I love that boy.”
The videos soon began attracting attention from cat owners around the world. But there is one thing viewers may not realise about the cats who regularly turn up at Donnie’s grooming table.
“A lot of these clients are actually banned from other places,” he says. Some owners come to him after being told their cats cannot be handled without sedation. Others have spent years struggling to find somewhere willing to groom their pets.
“They have nowhere to go,” Donnie says. For him, the answer is not to punish the cat for being frightened. “They find me, they find hope,” he says. “I'm really happy that I can help them with grooming their cats without sedation, with a lot of patience.”
And sometimes, after all that hissing and resistance, the groomer and cat even become friends.
So what should an ordinary cat owner do when their supposedly sweet pet suddenly turns into a tiny ball of claws? According to Donnie, the first rule is simple: don't panic.
“The most common thing that people do, which is really wrong, when they have an anxious or stressed cat is they match the cat's energy,” he says.
If the cat is hissing and trying to scratch, responding with a loud “No, no, no!” only adds to the stress. “You have to just stay calm,” Donnie says. “You should be the one transferring your calm energy to your cat, not your cat's negative energy towards you.”
It is an approach that extends beyond grooming. Donnie says he treats every cat that comes through his doors like a baby and refers to their owners as “mom” and “dad”.
“I wouldn't trust anyone with my child who doesn't care about the animal or the cat,” he says.
There is also a deeply personal reason behind Donnie’s connection with anxious cats. He says that while he had always been good with animals, his understanding of them changed during a period when he experienced anxiety and panic attacks.
“I look at my cats and I start feeling them,” he says. “I started knowing what they're thinking, sort of.” Helping anxious cats became a kind of coping mechanism for him too.
“When I receive cats here, I accept aggressive cats that need my help,” he says. “It's like my coping mechanism to help them, as I am seeing myself through them.”
When a stressed cat eventually settles, Donnie says he feels a sense of calm himself. “Once we get over the anxiety and the stress, that makes me so relaxed,” he says. “It's really fulfilling.”
The connection, he says, comes from recognising something familiar. “I just saw myself, like, ‘Oh, that's me in a cat form.’”
The name “Calm Cat Whisperer” sounds like something a social media manager might spend three weeks brainstorming. Donnie says he simply made it up.
“I didn't want to call myself anything,” he says.
He was also conscious that the internet already had its famous “cat whisperer” in Jackson Galaxy, while Cesar Millan had become synonymous with the “Dog Whisperer”.
But Donnie’s followers started calling him a cat whisperer in his comments anyway. “People are always commenting saying, ‘Oh, you're the cat whisperer! Cat whisperer! Cat whisperer!’ So I decided, why not use it?”
Still, he is quick to reject the idea that he is some kind of self-proclaimed animal guru. “I'm not a self-proclaimed cat whisperer,” he says. “Even on my videos, I don't say that I'm an expert.”
Instead, he describes himself rather simply. “I'm just a regular dude that does this with compassion, empathy and love for the animal.”
His videos have now reached audiences around the world, but Donnie says numbers have never really been the point. Even hitting major milestones has not changed how he sees himself.
“When I started YouTube and I reached 100K on YouTube, and I got my plaque, I'm really happy,” he says. He showed the award to his mother, father, siblings, wife and child, and they took a family photo with it.
For Donnie, that moment meant more than the number itself. “I don't really get a lot of recognition of what I do growing up,” he says. “I'm not really looking for recognition or anything.”
His biggest reward comes from the people who walk through his door worried about their pets and leave smiling. “I've had clients here crying with their cats,” he says. “They feel so helpless and hopeless.”
Some have been told their pets are “demon cats” or that nobody can handle them. “So when they bring their cat to me and I'm able to help, that's the best feeling in the world.”
But his community has told him that the comfort goes both ways.
People living with anxiety and depression have told him they find comfort in his videos. Parents of autistic children have told him they look forward to watching them. “I didn't realise that I was doing it,” he says. “I was spreading this kind of vibe all over the world.”
Donnie says he would still be grooming cats five years from now but he hopes to eventually teach others how to do it too. He regularly receives messages from groomers around the world asking whether he offers training in animal handling and cat grooming.
“I don't really have the means to do it at this point,” he says. “But maybe in five years, let's say two years, I will be able to do it.”
His goal would be to share his techniques and knowledge with other groomers. And for the young people who tell him they want to become groomers themselves, his advice is surprisingly simple.
“Just keep your compassion. Keep your empathy towards animals,” he says.
“And have calm energy.”
Because cats, Donnie explains, are not dogs. They need their space and, above all, their respect. “Cats need respect,” he says.
They might not greet you at the door with the same enthusiasm as a dog, but Donnie believes their affection is there if you know how to recognise it.
“They feel when you're tired, they feel when you're sad, they feel when you're happy,” he says. “Cats are emotional guardians, I would say.”
And that is probably why the Calm Cat Whisperer keeps finding his way to the cats that need him most and why, despite the scratches, hissing and occasional chaos, he would not have it any other way.