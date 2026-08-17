The driver, whose car was impounded, was intoxicated
A driver has been sentenced to six months in jail and fined Dh100,000 for driving recklessly against the flow of traffic in Abu Dhabi, putting the lives of people and other road users at serious risk.
The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanour Court also ordered the confiscation of the vehicle used in the incident and suspended the driver's licence for three years after he completes his sentence.
The driver was also found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, in a serious violation of traffic rules and regulations and a direct threat to public safety.
The incident was detected after the driver was seen driving in a way that endangered public safety and against the flow of traffic. After he was stopped, he was found to be in an inebriated condition. A blood test report issued by the Forensic Evidence Laboratory confirmed that the sample was positive for alcohol.
The court based its conviction on several pieces of evidence, including the field report and surveillance footage from the Monitoring and Control Centre, which clearly documented the serious violation. The defendant also admitted to the offence in court.
In its ruling, the court said the driver's conduct represented a blatant violation of applicable traffic regulations and legislation. It stressed firm enforcement of the Federal Decree-Law on Traffic Regulation and the Crimes and Penalties Law, to deter violations that threaten the safety of road users and their right to safe mobility.