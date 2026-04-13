GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai driver fined Dh10,000 and banned for drug-impaired wrong-way driving in Al Khawaneej

The defendant admitted to drug use, driving under the influence and possession

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai driver fined Dh10,000 and banned for drug-impaired wrong-way driving in Al Khawaneej

Dubai: A 23-year-old Gulf national has been fined Dh10,000 and had his driving licence suspended for three months after being convicted of driving under the influence of psychotropic substances, driving against traffic, and possessing drugs for personal use.

The case began when a police patrol spotted a vehicle travelling the wrong way behind a hospital in Al Khawaneej and stopped it, noting the driver appeared to be in an abnormal condition, according to Emarat Al Youm. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

A search of the vehicle uncovered syringes, four capsules classified as psychotropic substances, a pill of another substance, and traces of methamphetamine on a plastic bag and paper wrapping, along with other items linked to drug use.

Forensic reports confirmed that the seized substances fall under controlled psychotropic categories, while blood and urine tests showed the presence of narcotic compounds. During questioning, the defendant admitted to drug use, driving under the influence, and possession of the substances.

Before the court, he admitted to the consumption charge but denied the remaining counts, requesting leniency due to his young age. The court found that the offences were inseparable as they stemmed from a single course of conduct, and granted a measure of clemency based on the circumstances.

In addition to the fine and licence suspension, the court ordered the confiscation of the seized materials. Records showed the defendant has paid the fine and had previously been detained in connection with the case before being released by the prosecution and referred to the relevant authorities for periodic testing and rehabilitation in accordance with the law. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The campaign’s hero follows a young Emirati driver navigating everyday road situations

What is ‘Drive Like Your Mum is in the Car’ campaign?

3m read
Driver fined Dh10,000 in Dubai for drunk-driving crash

Driver fined Dh10,000 in Dubai for drunk-driving crash

2m read
Dubai resident Ava Lawrence joins Aston Martin Driver Academy

Dubai resident Ava Lawrence joins Aston Martin

2m read
Drivers from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khawaneej, and Marrakech Street should seek alternative routes.

Dubai traffic resumes, Airport Road partly closed

2m read