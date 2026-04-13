The defendant admitted to drug use, driving under the influence and possession
Dubai: A 23-year-old Gulf national has been fined Dh10,000 and had his driving licence suspended for three months after being convicted of driving under the influence of psychotropic substances, driving against traffic, and possessing drugs for personal use.
The case began when a police patrol spotted a vehicle travelling the wrong way behind a hospital in Al Khawaneej and stopped it, noting the driver appeared to be in an abnormal condition, according to Emarat Al Youm.
A search of the vehicle uncovered syringes, four capsules classified as psychotropic substances, a pill of another substance, and traces of methamphetamine on a plastic bag and paper wrapping, along with other items linked to drug use.
Forensic reports confirmed that the seized substances fall under controlled psychotropic categories, while blood and urine tests showed the presence of narcotic compounds. During questioning, the defendant admitted to drug use, driving under the influence, and possession of the substances.
Before the court, he admitted to the consumption charge but denied the remaining counts, requesting leniency due to his young age. The court found that the offences were inseparable as they stemmed from a single course of conduct, and granted a measure of clemency based on the circumstances.
In addition to the fine and licence suspension, the court ordered the confiscation of the seized materials. Records showed the defendant has paid the fine and had previously been detained in connection with the case before being released by the prosecution and referred to the relevant authorities for periodic testing and rehabilitation in accordance with the law.