UAE approves school curriculum changes for 2026-27: what parents need to know

Unified study paths, new assessment tools and updated guides aim to boost outcomes
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Education has approved a package of curriculum updates for the 2026–2027 academic year, including the restructuring of science courses for a number of grades and academic tracks, the discontinuation of Chinese language instruction in kindergarten and Grades 1 and 2, and the integration of the Artificial Intelligence curriculum with Design, Innovation and Computer Science (CCDI) into a single subject titled “Artificial Intelligence and Technology.”
The updates also cover the Arabic language, social studies, moral education, mathematics, English and other subjects.
The changes approved by the Ministry introduce direct modifications to students’ courses and the way certain subjects are delivered. In science, the curriculum has been restructured for Grades 9 and 10 in the General Education track, as well as physics courses for Grades 10 to 12 in the Advanced track.
Optional subjects for Grade 11 students in both the General and Advanced tracks have also been discontinued, with unified study pathways introduced and the number of elective pathway scenarios for Grade 12 reduced in both tracks.
The updates also include changes to the language of instruction for certain subjects in private schools. Science for Grade 9 students in the Advanced track will now be taught in English instead of Arabic, with the same change applying to mathematics for students in the same grade and track.
As part of the science curriculum updates, the Ministry has developed comprehensive curriculum guides for Grades 9, 10 and 11 and updated laboratory guides, alongside the issuance of assessment guidelines covering Grades 1 through 12.
It has also introduced tools to determine students’ learning levels in Grade 4 and Grades 5 to 8 in both the General and Advanced tracks, as well as Grades 9 and 10 in the General track, in line with the changes introduced to science instruction for the new academic year.
In mathematics, the updates include aligning the Grade 12 curriculum across the General and Applied tracks and restructuring the sequence of mathematics content for Grade 5 in both the General and Advanced tracks. The changes are designed to ensure progressive learning and the development of skills and prerequisite knowledge before students move on to new concepts.
The Ministry has also reduced the number of weekly mathematics periods for Grades 3 and 4 from seven to six, while developing comprehensive curriculum guides and instructional plans.
The Ministry has discontinued Chinese language instruction in kindergarten and Grades 1 and 2, with the corresponding class periods being reallocated.
The move forms part of broader updates to kindergarten subjects, including the refinement of student learning outcomes and progression and performance levels, as well as updates to the English-language assessment and baseline guides.
The updates at this stage also include enhancing learning outcomes and skills progression in Arabic, reorganizing the sequence in which Arabic letters are introduced based on a scientific methodology, and redistributing Quranic surahs within Islamic Education.
In technology curricula, the Ministry has adopted a new unified subject title, “Artificial Intelligence and Technology,” following the merger of Design, Innovation and Computer Science (CCDI) and the Artificial Intelligence curriculum into a single subject covering the first, second and third educational cycles.
The updates include aligning the new AI lessons with the National Artificial Intelligence Curriculum Framework, as well as reprioritizing content following the merger.
Updates have also been introduced to the Arabic language curriculum across all three educational cycles.
The Ministry has updated comprehensive curriculum guides for the first cycle and developed comprehensive guides for the second cycle, while also enhancing the “Rawafed” workbook to strengthen and develop the skills of Grade 1 and 2 students.
It has also decided to divide the “Madarej Al Qira’a” reading book into three books according to students’ reading levels, as part of the approved updates to the Arabic language curriculum for the new academic year.
In Islamic Education, the comprehensive curriculum guides for Grades 1 to 12 have been reviewed and further developed.
The updates extend to English language instruction. In the first educational cycle, comprehensive curriculum guides have been developed, along with adjustments to curriculum progression between Grades 4 and 5.
In the second cycle, the current Advanced Track series has been adopted as the primary learning resource, while the third cycle will see the development and alignment of the learning resources provided.
Updates to social studies and moral education include the integration of “Al San’”, the UAE’s traditional social and cultural etiquette and values, into the Moral Education curriculum.
The Ministry has also developed comprehensive curriculum guides for the third educational cycle and reorganised curriculum guides by grade, with each grade now having a separate guide for the first semester.
In physical and health education, the Ministry has added new sports units to the curriculum and introduced an “Active Girls” unit in the third educational cycle.
Updates to Business Studies include developing the practical skills of Grade 9 and 10 students through enrichment activities and enriching the family projects content in celebration of the Year of the Family.
In visual arts, the Ministry has introduced separate comprehensive curriculum guides for each grade from Grade 1 through Grade 12.
In music education, learning resources for the first educational cycle have been linked to relevant content in the Arabic language curriculum.