GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Education

UAE bans unapproved digital learning tools in government schools

Free or publicly available tools cannot be used unless formally approved by the ministry

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE bans unapproved digital learning tools in government schools
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Education has barred government schools from using general or free digital educational tools that have not been formally approved, tightening controls over the technology and online resources used in classrooms.

Under guidelines for the 2026-2027 academic year, schools must limit the use of digital platforms and educational resources to tools officially approved by the ministry or included on its authorised list, according to Al Etihad newspaper.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The ministry said approved tools had been reviewed for compatibility with the UAE national curriculum, student safety standards, child protection requirements and data privacy regulations.

The rules are intended to ensure that digital learning remains safe, effective and aligned with curriculum objectives while protecting pupils’ privacy.

Free does not mean approved

Teachers will not be permitted to introduce a new digital tool directly into lessons simply because it is free or appears useful for learning.

If a member of teaching staff identifies a tool or educational resource that could have value in the classroom, it must first be submitted to the Curriculum and Assessment Sector and the Technical Operations Department for evaluation, screening and a broader review.

Only after completing that process can the resource be formally approved for classroom use.

The ministry said assessments would consider more than educational value. Tools must also meet requirements covering data protection, student safety, technical compatibility and ministry policies.

Among the criteria are alignment with national curriculum goals and learning outcomes, ease of operation across different devices and platforms, and support for both Arabic and English.

Resources must also meet privacy and information-security requirements and be accessible to students of determination.

The ministry said tools should support active learning, creativity, problem-solving and collaboration, while allowing different levels of difficulty and flexibility in the pace of learning to meet pupils’ varying needs.

Training and continuing technical support are also among the factors considered.

The guidelines also set out what schools should do if a digital resource creates concerns over student safety or privacy, displays inappropriate material or breaches ministry rules.

Teachers must report such concerns to the school coordinator, technical support service or school administration.

School leaders must then direct teachers towards ministry-approved alternatives so that lessons can continue safely.

The ministry said the controls were designed to encourage responsible use of digital tools while helping teachers choose resources that improve learning without compromising safety, privacy or student protection.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Education

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The first day back is a small emotional event for thousands of families across the Emirates, and it lands differently on every child.

How UAE teachers handle first-day school nerves

5m read
Clockwise from top left: Leslie Dizon, Kenneth Garcia, Zainab Nadeem Farooqui, Najwa Al Zarouni, Arnel Alo, and Ambreen Ejaz

How UAE teachers prepare for a new school year

6m read
The incident, involving Pranay Teja, took place at a school in the city’s One Town area.

6-year-old collapses and dies after teacher slaps him

2m read
IB to British Schools: Making the move smoothly

IB to British Schools: Making the move smoothly

4m read