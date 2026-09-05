Free or publicly available tools cannot be used unless formally approved by the ministry
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Education has barred government schools from using general or free digital educational tools that have not been formally approved, tightening controls over the technology and online resources used in classrooms.
Under guidelines for the 2026-2027 academic year, schools must limit the use of digital platforms and educational resources to tools officially approved by the ministry or included on its authorised list, according to Al Etihad newspaper.
The ministry said approved tools had been reviewed for compatibility with the UAE national curriculum, student safety standards, child protection requirements and data privacy regulations.
The rules are intended to ensure that digital learning remains safe, effective and aligned with curriculum objectives while protecting pupils’ privacy.
Teachers will not be permitted to introduce a new digital tool directly into lessons simply because it is free or appears useful for learning.
If a member of teaching staff identifies a tool or educational resource that could have value in the classroom, it must first be submitted to the Curriculum and Assessment Sector and the Technical Operations Department for evaluation, screening and a broader review.
Only after completing that process can the resource be formally approved for classroom use.
The ministry said assessments would consider more than educational value. Tools must also meet requirements covering data protection, student safety, technical compatibility and ministry policies.
Among the criteria are alignment with national curriculum goals and learning outcomes, ease of operation across different devices and platforms, and support for both Arabic and English.
Resources must also meet privacy and information-security requirements and be accessible to students of determination.
The ministry said tools should support active learning, creativity, problem-solving and collaboration, while allowing different levels of difficulty and flexibility in the pace of learning to meet pupils’ varying needs.
Training and continuing technical support are also among the factors considered.
The guidelines also set out what schools should do if a digital resource creates concerns over student safety or privacy, displays inappropriate material or breaches ministry rules.
Teachers must report such concerns to the school coordinator, technical support service or school administration.
School leaders must then direct teachers towards ministry-approved alternatives so that lessons can continue safely.
The ministry said the controls were designed to encourage responsible use of digital tools while helping teachers choose resources that improve learning without compromising safety, privacy or student protection.