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The Plaza, formerly Lamcy Plaza, set to reopen in first half of 2027

A representative says the rebranded mall is targeting the first or second quarter of 2027

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Dubai's former Lamcy Plaza, returning as The Plaza
Dubai's former Lamcy Plaza, returning as The Plaza
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Dubai's former Lamcy Plaza, returning as The Plaza, under the asset management of Azure Properties, is expected to reopen in the first half of 2027.

A representative for The Plaza told Gulf News that the mall is tentatively set to reopen in the first or second quarter of next year, which would mean some time between January and June 2027. An exact date has not yet been confirmed.

Fresh start

Lamcy Plaza opened in Oud Metha in 1997. It was one of Dubai's earliest community malls, with outlets across four floors, two cinemas, a hypermarket and a food court. For many families, it was a weekend fixture long before the city's larger malls opened.

What to expect

Work on the building's exterior has been visible in recent months. Details about the mall's new tenants, layout and facilities have not yet been announced.

Former regulars are also waiting to hear whether some of the mall's best-known features will return, including the rope-climbing clown.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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