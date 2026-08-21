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Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Heavy congestion on E11, E311 and key roads this Friday morning

Minor accidents, slow-moving traffic reported across Dubai and Sharjah roads

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Heavy congestion hits Dubai and Sharjah Friday morning due to several minor accidents.
Heavy congestion hits Dubai and Sharjah Friday morning due to several minor accidents.

Traffic is building across several major Dubai-Sharjah routes this Friday morning, with Google Maps live traffic showing heavy congestion on key corridors around the border, Al Nahda and Al Qusais.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, particularly during the morning rush.

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E11 and E311 see heavy traffic

Heavy congestion is reported in both directions on E11 (Al Ittihad Road) around the Dubai-Sharjah border, particularly near Sahara Centre and Al Nahda Park.

On E311 (Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road), a prominent stretch of heavy traffic is reported towards Sharjah near Muwaileh Commercial and City Centre Al Zahia.

Al Nahda and Al Qusais affected

Traffic is also slow along D95 (Al Nahda Road/Baghdad Street), connecting Al Nahda towards Al Qusais.

On D62 (Beirut Street/Damascus Street), slow-moving traffic is reported around Al Qusais Industrial Area and near Madina Mall.

Localized congestion is also showing on D93 around Al Qusais and Dubai Airport Freezone, including intersections near Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital.

On the Sharjah side, red traffic patches are reported along S112 and Industrial Area roads, particularly around Industrial Area 15 and Muwaileh Bus Terminal.

Minor accidents reported

Minor accidents have also been reported in several areas, including:

  • Street 28A, Al Quoz Industrial First, Dubai

  • Jumeirah Village Triangle, Al Barsha South Fifth, Dubai

  • Al Hebiah Sixth, Dubai

  • Al Karama, Dubai

  • Al Mamzar, Dubai

  • Al Rashidiya 1, Ajman

  • Al Warqa'a First, Dubai

Drivers should exercise caution around accident locations and follow police instructions.

Dubai Police safety advisory

Dubai Police has urged motorists to take basic vehicle safety precautions before setting out.

Regular fluid checks can help keep vehicles running safely and reduce the risk of unexpected breakdowns. Drivers should check brake fluid, transmission fluid and coolant levels regularly before hitting the road.

Motorists are also advised to maintain a safe distance, avoid sudden lane changes and remain alert as traffic builds.

Allow extra time this morning

With congestion affecting several routes between Dubai and Sharjah, commuters should consider leaving earlier and checking live traffic conditions before starting their journey. Drivers approaching the Dubai-Sharjah border, Al Nahda, Al Qusais and Muwaileh should expect delays and use alternative routes where possible.

Traffic conditions can change quickly during the morning rush, so motorists should continue monitoring live updates and drive with caution.

Related Topics:
DubaiSharjah

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