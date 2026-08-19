Heavy traffic hits Dubai-Sharjah roads, with E11 and E311 among the worst routes
Dubai: Motorists travelling from Sharjah towards Dubai are facing pockets of heavy congestion during the Wednesday morning commute, with the supplied Google Maps traffic data showing significant slowdowns on E11 and E311 as vehicles head towards Dubai.
One of the clearest trouble spots is E11/Al Ittihad Road. Google Maps shows a substantial red stretch around Al Khan and Sahara Centre, extending towards Al Nahda and the Dubai border. Traffic remains slow on parts of the route towards Deira, making this one of the main areas commuters should allow additional time for this morning.
The pattern is consistent with recent conditions on the Dubai-Sharjah corridor. Traffic reporting last week also identified heavy congestion on E11 around Al Khan, Sahara Centre and Madina Mall, alongside delays on E311 through Sharjah's industrial districts.
Conditions on E311/Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road are also challenging. The supplied map shows a lengthy red section southbound around Muwaileh Commercial and the Sharjah Industrial Areas, before traffic improves farther towards Dubai. Smaller red and amber sections can also be seen on surrounding feeder roads.
Drivers using central Sharjah appear to be having an easier journey. Roads around Al Falaj, Halwan and Al Ramla are predominantly green on the supplied maps, although there are isolated slowdowns around junctions. Similarly, E88 appears to be flowing relatively well through much of the area, with only short congested sections around interchanges.
There are also several road restriction or closure markers visible on local streets, particularly around Industrial Area 10 and Al Sweihaat, so motorists attempting to avoid the highways by using smaller roads should check their navigation carefully before diverting.
Farther south, Dubai South is largely clear on the supplied map. One junction shows a short red and amber queue, but surrounding roads are predominantly green, suggesting a localised slowdown rather than widespread disruption.
Weather is another factor for motorists to monitor on August 19. The National Centre of Meteorology forecast a possibility of convective clouds over eastern and southern parts of the UAE, with winds potentially reaching 40kmph and causing blowing dust. Humidity is also expected to increase overnight, with a possibility of mist on Thursday morning.
For commuters heading into Dubai this morning, E11 around Sahara Centre and Al Nahda and E311 through the Sharjah industrial areas are the key routes to watch. Drivers should allow extra journey time and check live navigation before choosing between E11, E311 and alternative routes.