One of the clearest trouble spots is E11/Al Ittihad Road. Google Maps shows a substantial red stretch around Al Khan and Sahara Centre, extending towards Al Nahda and the Dubai border. Traffic remains slow on parts of the route towards Deira, making this one of the main areas commuters should allow additional time for this morning.

Drivers using central Sharjah appear to be having an easier journey. Roads around Al Falaj, Halwan and Al Ramla are predominantly green on the supplied maps, although there are isolated slowdowns around junctions. Similarly, E88 appears to be flowing relatively well through much of the area, with only short congested sections around interchanges.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.