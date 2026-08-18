On E11, there's slow traffic around Al Khan, Al Mamzar and Al Ittihad Road
Dubai-Sharjah traffic is heavy this morning, with Google Maps showing the strongest pressure on E11 and E311 as commuters move between the two emirates. The traffic picture is difficult around key interchanges, industrial areas and approaches to the Dubai-Sharjah border.
On E11, the map shows slow and stop-start traffic around Al Khan, Al Mamzar and the Al Ittihad Road corridor. Red sections are concentrated around junctions and merging points, while yellow stretches indicate traffic moving below normal speeds. Drivers travelling between Sharjah and northern Dubai should expect delays to build around the ramps, particularly where local roads feed into the main highway.
E311, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, is another hotspot. The map shows extended red sections around Sharjah’s Industrial Area and further south towards Muhaisnah. Several incident icons are also visible along the corridor, including around junctions. These incidents appear to be contributing to the slower traffic and could create delays as vehicles merge or divert onto nearby roads.
The congestion is not limited to the highways. Roads around Industrial Area 4 and surrounding Sharjah districts show a mix of yellow, red and green sections, suggesting uneven traffic flow across the local network. Motorists heading towards E311 may encounter delays before reaching the highway, while drivers leaving the road could face queues at exit ramps.
In the interchange network around Al Falaj, Dasman and Al Jazeera in Dubai is flowing through parts of the network but slowing at merge points.
Google Maps also show several road incidents, so motorists should drive cautiously, avoid sudden lane changes and leave extra space around affected areas. Conditions can change quickly during the morning peak, particularly when an incident blocks a lane or causes drivers to divert.
A temporary diversion between Sharjah Industrial Areas 12 and 13 is also in place until August 30 for road upgrades, according to Sharjah authorities, which may add pressure to nearby routes.
Overall, the maps point to a challenging Dubai-Sharjah commute, with E11 and E311 the main trouble spots. Drivers should allow extra journey time and check live navigation before setting out. E611 may provide an alternative for journeys, but its suitability will depend on the destination and conditions at departure this morning.