On E11, the map shows slow and stop-start traffic around Al Khan, Al Mamzar and the Al Ittihad Road corridor. Red sections are concentrated around junctions and merging points, while yellow stretches indicate traffic moving below normal speeds. Drivers travelling between Sharjah and northern Dubai should expect delays to build around the ramps, particularly where local roads feed into the main highway.

Overall, the maps point to a challenging Dubai-Sharjah commute, with E11 and E311 the main trouble spots. Drivers should allow extra journey time and check live navigation before setting out. E611 may provide an alternative for journeys, but its suitability will depend on the destination and conditions at departure this morning.

E311, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, is another hotspot. The map shows extended red sections around Sharjah’s Industrial Area and further south towards Muhaisnah. Several incident icons are also visible along the corridor, including around junctions. These incidents appear to be contributing to the slower traffic and could create delays as vehicles merge or divert onto nearby roads.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.