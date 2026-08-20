Heavy traffic hits key Dubai-Sharjah roads as E11 and E311 see major morning rush delays
Motorists travelling between Sharjah and Dubai are facing heavy traffic on several key routes on Thursday morning, August 20, with E11 and E311 among the most congested roads during the rush hour.
Google Maps traffic data supplied this morning shows a substantial queue on E11/Al Ittihad Road between Sharjah and Dubai. A long section is marked dark red from around Al Taawun and Sahara Centre towards Al Nahda, indicating particularly slow-moving traffic for motorists heading into Dubai.
Congestion continues around the Al Nahda interchange, while parts of D97 and connecting roads towards Al Qusais are also showing red sections. However, several surrounding streets through Al Nahda and Al Qusais remain largely green, potentially giving local motorists alternatives depending on their destination.
Drivers using E311/Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road are also encountering significant delays. Google Maps shows an extended red section through the Sharjah industrial areas and Muwaileh, including the stretch around Industrial Areas 11 and 15. Traffic appears to improve after some junctions, but motorists joining E311 should expect stop-start conditions.
Heavy congestion on E11 and E311 has been a recurring problem this month. Recent traffic monitoring similarly found significant congestion on E311 through Sharjah Industrial Area and heavy traffic on E11 around Al Khan, Sahara Centre and Madina Mall.
Elsewhere in Sharjah, the picture is considerably better. E88/Al Dhaid Road around the Ruler’s Office and Sharjah Library is predominantly green, with only short red and amber patches around junctions. Roads around Al Fayha and Kuwait Square are also mostly flowing normally, although there are isolated queues approaching the roundabout.
The maps show further short bottlenecks around Al Mahatta and several local roads through the industrial districts. Motorists should also be aware that a temporary diversion between Industrial Areas 12 and 13 remains in place until August 30 for maintenance and infrastructure upgrades.
Weather is unlikely to be the main cause of this morning's congestion. The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts fair to partly cloudy conditions on Thursday, with temperatures expected to decrease and Dubai reaching around 39°C.
For commuters heading from Sharjah into Dubai, E11 around Al Taawun, Sahara Centre and Al Nahda, plus E311 through the industrial areas, are the key trouble spots this morning. Allowing additional travel time and checking live navigation before setting off is advisable.