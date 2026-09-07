“When we unveiled this 1,971kg Guinness World Record silver bar at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference last November, we set out a clear ambition to take it from a physical record into a practical example of commodity tokenisation, with the DMCC-VARA tokenisation framework as the roadmap." said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC. "Today, we are delivering on that ambition.”

“For the first time, investors can own a fractional interest in this extraordinary, one-of-one physical asset. Until now, owning something like the world's largest silver bar was simply beyond the reach of almost every investor. Tokenisation changes that," said Scott Thiel, Co-Founder and CEO of Tokinvest.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.