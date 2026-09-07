Eligible investors can buy fractional digital interests in a Guinness World Record asset
Dubai: Eligible investors can now buy a fractional interest in the world’s largest silver bar after the 1,971kg Guinness World Record asset became the first tokenised commodity launched under the DMCC-VARA framework.
The silver bar, made in the UAE by SAM Precious Metals from 99.9% pure silver, was created to commemorate 1971, the UAE’s founding year.
Tokinvest, a Dubai-based virtual asset platform regulated by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, will issue the fractional interests as an Asset-Referenced Virtual Asset, with the tokens deployed on BNB Chain.
Access opened on September 7 to eligible investors, including retail investors, while regulated secondary-market trading is expected to follow after the initial issuance, subject to regulatory and platform requirements.
The underlying silver bar remains a physical asset. It is registered and verified through DMCC Tradeflow and held securely by Brink’s, while Tokinvest handles the regulated digital issuance and distribution.
That structure gives investors exposure to a specific physical commodity while allowing ownership to be divided into smaller digital interests.
“For the first time, investors can own a fractional interest in this extraordinary, one-of-one physical asset. Until now, owning something like the world's largest silver bar was simply beyond the reach of almost every investor. Tokenisation changes that," said Scott Thiel, Co-Founder and CEO of Tokinvest.
The project was first announced at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference in November 2025, when the bar was unveiled after receiving Guinness World Records recognition.
“When we unveiled this 1,971kg Guinness World Record silver bar at the Dubai Precious Metals Conference last November, we set out a clear ambition to take it from a physical record into a practical example of commodity tokenisation, with the DMCC-VARA tokenisation framework as the roadmap." said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC. "Today, we are delivering on that ambition.”
The launch brings together Dubai’s commodities, custody and virtual asset infrastructure, with SAM Precious Metals manufacturing the bar, Brink’s providing custody and logistics, DMCC Tradeflow verifying the physical asset and Tokinvest handling the digital issuance.
Paul Boots, Senior Director and Head of Sector Development at VARA, called the launch “the first tokenised commodity asset issued under the DMCC-VARA framework.”