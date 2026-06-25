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The Digital Dirham and the institutional crypto moment the UAE has been building toward

UAE’s Digital Dirham could speed up regulated crypto adoption among institutions

Last updated:
Ahmed Ismail, Co-Founder of Daman Virtual
2 MIN READ
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The Digital Dirham and the institutional crypto moment the UAE has been building toward
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Dubai: Three things have happened in the UAE financial infrastructure in the past 12 months that, taken together, mean something significant. VARA has created a licensing framework that institutional capital can point to. The Digital Dirham has moved from pilot to legal tender. And the institutional demand building quietly behind both is now active. For those of us who have been building in this space, the question was never if this moment would arrive. It was whether we would be ready when it did.

In November 2025, the UAE executed its first blockchain-based central bank transaction through the mBridge platform. A full Digital Dirham launch is targeted for late 2026, expanding into peer-to-peer, commercial, and cross-border use cases. And underneath all of this, institutional inflows are accelerating, the country received upward of $56 billion in crypto value in 2024 to 2025, with large institutional transactions the fastest-growing segment, up 54.7% year on year, according to Chainalysis.

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The barriers were never about appetite

One question that’s on everyone’s minds is not whether institutions should engage with digital assets. It is how to do so in a way that their bank, their board, and their regulator will accept.

The barriers have been consistent: regulatory clarity in practice, banking friction, and operational readiness. Global platforms could offer liquidity but could not settle in AED. Local OTC desks could move quickly but lacked the audit trails and counterparty standing institutional capital demands. VARA changed the regulatory picture. But regulation sets the floor, not the ceiling. What institutions need beyond a licence is the full stack, segregated accounts, audited reserves, documented AML controls, UAE banking connectivity, and AED settlement. That combination has been largely absent.

What the Digital Dirham changes

The Digital Dirham does not change the requirements for institutional participation. It strengthens the environment in which regulated platforms operate. Established as legal tender under the 2025 regulatory framework, its architecture supports atomic settlement, reducing transaction times from days to seconds, bypassing correspondent banking networks entirely, with central bank finality and no counterparty risk.

For a family office or HNWI, this convergence resolves a question that has prevented meaningful participation for years: how do I engage with digital assets in a way my wealth manager, lawyer, and bank will accept? When a VARA-licensed platform with AED settlement meets a sovereign digital currency with central bank finality, that question has a concrete answer.

Ahmed Ismail
Ahmed Ismail
Ahmed Ismail

Co-Founder of Daman Virtual

Related Topics:
UAEdirhamCryptocurrency

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